Heather Bacon is the Veterinary Welfare Education and Outreach manager at the University of Edinburgh’s Jeanne Marchig International Centre for Animal Welfare Education (JMICAWE). She lectures internationally on companion animal and captive wildlife welfare issues, and teaches courses on two of the University of Edinburgh’s postgraduate MSc programmes on these topics. Heather has worked extensively on dog and cat welfare issues around the world. Previously, she was the Veterinary Director at the Animals Asia Foundation, an NGO working to end the trade in bear bile across Asia. In addition to her veterinary degree, she holds a BSc (Hons) in Conservation Medicine and the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeon’s Postgraduate Certificate in Zoological Medicine.