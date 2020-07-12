About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Normal Horse: Basic Physiology

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Maintaining Good Hydration and Nutrition

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Providing Proper Care and a Safe Environment

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Assess Fitness, Prevent Common Diseases and Injuries

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 59 min)

