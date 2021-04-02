About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Disease Management
  • Nutrition
  • Animal Behavior
  • Vital Signs
University of Florida

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to The Horse Course

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Basic Equine Physiology

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 108 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Equine Behavior and Training

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 92 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Feeding Management

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 101 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

