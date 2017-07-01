ES
Jul 6, 2020
Great course. A must have for all horse lovers. The instructor explained everything in a way that I could understand and grow from. I have learned so much thanks to this course and greatly enjoyed it!
TC
Sep 8, 2018
I have learnt so much by taking this course, so thorough and engaging, ill be sad to not be studying this on my evenings anymore for sure.\n\n100% recommend. Thankyou for holding such a great course.
By Georgina•
Jul 1, 2017
A very well organised course, that covers a broad range of useful topics related to horse care. The professor is engaging, excited, and his lecture style is comfortable and clear. As a rider since toddlerhood, there were a few topics that either refreshed or fleshed out my current knowledge, and many details that I simply didn't know or had forgotten. Information was general, in depth, current and, was adaptable to different equines and countries -- it wasn't Florida or USA-specific. Would recommend to any horse-person or enthusiast who wants to learn, or just refresh!
By Taylor J c•
Sep 9, 2018
By Patricia A F•
Oct 17, 2017
This course has been amazing for me!! I am a retired Healthcare Professional. Purchased a small ranch after I retired. Decided that I would like to have Chickens, maybe Goats on it. My son suggested we look at getting a horse. Well I thoroughly believe in education and since I have no background in any of these animals I decided I needed to take some courses. A trainer suggested Coursera so I first took the Chicken Behaviour and Welfare Class which was very good and then the Horse Course. And this was amazing! Certainly I have much more to learn but generally now I feel that I at least have a good understanding of what it takes to be a responsible owner. Thank you Dr. Mortenson!!
By Mostafa M•
Oct 21, 2016
thanks god i finish this imazing course
thanks for all here doc Chris J. Mortensen really i engoy this equine course and your way for teaching and explain information was so good and i hope you teach me face to face some day . iam avet and this course help me refresh my information about some equine medicine and also know new things about equine i do not know before and this may help me in mu career as avet work in aprivate clinc
thanks for all friends share forums with me exchange informations and idea and hope to keep in touch in the face book group
thanks for all my peers who share assignaments with me and hpe all you finish and graduate from this course soon
dr mostafa mashaly
By patricia c•
Dec 12, 2017
I thoroughly enjoyed the class. Even though I've been dealing with horses through breeding and racing for over 20 years I still learned a lot of information that I thought I knew and didn't. This is a very easy format to follow time frames for adequate. And I hope that there are follow-up courses for this apart 234 excetera thank you everyone for all the input it was a pleasure meeting a lot of people from different places and I hope that you have a magnificent time in New Zealand. Why anyone would ever want to move here I have no earthly idea but enjoy. Always remember it's the one who gets across the line first who wins. Tally ho!
By Bonnie T•
Feb 29, 2016
A friend told me about this class. I will say, I have never taken a course online like this. I even learned how to take my picture on the computer camera and submit! I had no idea how excellent this course would be. I do have a horse and a donkey. Have been involved in horses for years. This was just what I needed. A review on some things, and then a fantastic course for new information. Just cannot tell you how much I received from this class. Chris Mortensen, Ph.D is excellent. I give this course 5 stars, whether you are new to Horses or have been around them for years. Thank You!
By Simone H•
Feb 16, 2016
I really liked how enthusiastic and well prepared the instructor was. I also thought the weekly assignments were absolutely great to stay on track and to apply what you have learned to a small assignment. For me, many of the topics were a bit too basic and I would have loved to learn some more in-depth aspects of behavior and nutrition. However, I am absolutely aware that this was not the goal of this course. I just thought the instructor was so great, that I would have loved to learn more. But overall, a great introductory course that is really well done. Keep up the great work!
By Eddy L•
Jan 23, 2016
I am very impressed and I love it to bits.
The assignements are not to complicated and refer to the lessons shown. The good part is, that I do have to do some local research for costs of outsorced services and equipment. This means, I am already practical within the whole topic and use the theorethical lessons within the real outside world.
Thank you so very much for this course.
I could have read all about this myself somewhere. However, such a course gives me good overview and practical 'starters'. I already think about doing some voluntary work at a nearby stable.
By Carlos C•
Jan 15, 2017
This course was carefully programmed and developped by a team directed by Chris Mortensen.
It is obvious that he loves horses and the research he does, specially that concerning equine reproduction.
I love horses myself and I learned a lot of characteristics about horses and other equid animals.
It is a very complete course as introduction to the field. If more developped courses are programmed, I will be happy to follow them.
Thanks a lot to the whole team and Coursera for programming this kind of courses.
By Lynn S•
Jul 7, 2019
Very good overview of horse knowledge and care. I feel like I am gaining an overall better understanding of many things related to care for horses and important things to know about them. The only issue I have with the class is the grading system. I have been trying so hard in the class and all of the sudden I failed one assignment because I missed one detail (there is no grade in-between perfect and failing) and now I cannot have a chance at getting the distinction.
By Ram H•
Jun 25, 2016
I have just finished this course. this course gave me the opportunity to expand my knowledge on horses their management, and their basic care with and accompanied lectures on many aspects from anatomy to feeding to breeding and gestation. The lecturer is with a great knowledge, enthusiasm and the lectures was very fluently introduce. Well done and many compliments. I recommend this course to anyone who wants to widen his education and knowledge.
By MaryAnn M•
Jun 3, 2017
This was a fantastic course. I highly recommend it for anyone with a passion for horses and donkeys. It was a joy to look forward to Mondays when the next lesson began. All aspects of horse care was covered from hoof care to pasture management. I really liked the written assignments. They made me think. And the games were a hoot ! Thank you Chris and everyone for this very well thought out course reaching all of us from all parts of the world.
By Grace S•
Feb 1, 2016
I love this course a lot. It helps me so much with everything from the basics of horse care and management to equine nutrition. I am thinking of being a vet, so this course is really helping me. I have also taken the Equine Nutrition course from the University of Edinburgh, and that course really helped me, too. Thank you for taking lot's of time to make this course and to help horse owners with their horses.
By Yazmynn J•
Apr 19, 2016
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Chris for allowing me to do this amazing course. I love the enthusiasm that he has whenever he is discussing different topics. I absolutely loved doing this course and just wish that there was a more in-depth course which followed The Horse Course. I would recommend this course to everyone wishing to learn more about horse's and donkey's. Thank you again!
By Amy B•
Sep 10, 2016
Great course! I'm a city person who knew next to nothing about horses, who moved across the street from a rural horse farm. I made friends with every horse, but didn't know what sort of care they require. Now I know the basics of their care, and know where to go to find out more. Dr. Mortensen did a great job presenting this class, and his love of horses shows through in every lecture.
By Yazmynn J•
Feb 9, 2016
This Course was absolutely Fantastic! I learned so much more about my horse that I never knew! I'm definitely going to be looking into the Equine Nutrition course that Courser offers. To anyone wanting to gain more knowledge of the equestrian world, then I would highly recommend this course! Dr. Chris is fantastic and is a great lecturer. Thank you so much for letting me do this course!
By Jessie•
Mar 8, 2017
This course was excellent!! Lots to learn. The professor was very easy to understand and did a great job of explaining everything. I was interested and captivated the entire length of the course. This was a great refresher for a lot of topics, but I did learn some new stuff about reproduction! Thank you so much for putting this course together, I had a wonderful time.
By Zoe R•
Oct 12, 2018
This course was so informative and helpful. I went into this course not really knowing anything about horses and taking care of horses, however after I finished this course is a different story! I know so much more than when I started, and it was very fun and enjoyable. If you are, or considering being a horse person I highly recommend this course!
By Donna L A•
Jun 29, 2017
This course fills in many holes of equid-lovers' knowledge. It is designed to be accessible. The videos are short enough to make the learning flexible for most people. It is practic, thorough, engaging and even at times humorous. I am letting every horse owner I know that this course is indispensable no matter how long you may have owned horses.
By Dr. M S•
Mar 2, 2020
Really a good course i have learnt lot of new thing in this course horse care and management. I refer this course to all horse loving people horse loving people who have horse or want to have horse in future, to must take this course.Anyhow good course really enjoyed it and learnt lot of new things that i couldn't learn in my degree course.
By Carina M•
Jul 25, 2017
Great course! I doubted about the course, because I haven't equid animal and meet them very periodically. But, actually I got a lot important information. Moreover, the lector is great - he explains very popular and interest. The games help to remember learning material. I advice to take this course for everybody who is interested in animal.
By Ida A•
Apr 28, 2016
This is a great course whether you're new to horses or just want to top-up or refresh your knowledge. I Really liked the format and Dr Mortensen is an enthusiastic and knowledgable teacher. I like that he reviews the discussion boards and works student's comments in to his intro videos. Good quality course. Thank you.
By Nicky M•
Mar 4, 2017
Fantastic course for the horse enthusiast and expert alike. Well laid out and informative, spanning a number of topics in a clear and easy to understand way. I'd definitely recommend this course to anyone who wants to begin their equine education or wants to compliment knowledge they've already gained through experience.
By Saira T•
Feb 12, 2016
This course was absolutely brilliant. The professor explained about Horses in very easy ways. He was always available in the forums helping students. You don't need to own a horse to do this course. I always feel we should all further our education and knowledge on other living creatures that live on this Earth with us.
By Kelli S•
Apr 1, 2016
I enjoyed this course. The material was interesting and rewarding to study. I recommend this class for people who own Horses, work with them or if they just want to learn about Horses so they can understand them better. I work with Horses and the information in this course has helped me to understand them better.