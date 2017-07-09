About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Disease Control
  • Animal
  • Nutrition
  • Animal Behavior
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Week 1: Animals and Sustainable Food Production

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Disease as a Barrier to Sustainability

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Animals' Response to Infectious Disease

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 95 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Our Role in Fighting Infectious Disease

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Placeholder