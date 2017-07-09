Learn about the impact of infectious disease on sustainable animal-based food production by understanding the science of growth, immunity, and infection and by learning the problem-solving skills needed to advance animal health and food production through optimal management practices.
Sustainable Food Production Through Livestock Health ManagementUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Disease Control
- Animal
- Nutrition
- Animal Behavior
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Week 1: Animals and Sustainable Food Production
This week we will review the universal and historical principles underlying livestock system design, and how management of genetics, nutrition, and the environment have advanced efficiency through their impact on the physiological processes that control animal growth, development, and production
Week 2: Disease as a Barrier to Sustainability
This week we will demonstrate the link between nutrition and health at every stage of life and production by examining the science behind efficient nutritional intake, uptake, and utilization, and exploring the mechanisms by which disease can interfere with these processes.
Week 3: Animals' Response to Infectious Disease
This week we will introduce the concept of the farm and each production system as an ecosystem in which animals and microbes live in mutualistic relationships, and explain the beneficial impact of ecologically managing the microbes alongside the animals to enhance host defense, animal health, and production efficiency.
Week 4: Our Role in Fighting Infectious Disease
This week we consider the ravages of infectious disease on animal well-being and production system efficiency by considering disease as a war between infectious agents and their reluctant hosts, acting both at an individual and population level that can be measured and managed.
Reviews
- 5 stars85.62%
- 4 stars12.08%
- 3 stars1.45%
- 2 stars0.41%
- 1 star0.41%
Excellent course which is essential to meet up the feeding challanege of people in 21st century.I strongly recommend it.
Excellent tuition on livestock health and disease through easy-to-follow lectures, illustrated by very helpful props and diagrams.
This was an excellent course. Very topical and well done. So great to hear about livestock management from a veterinary health perspective. Very interesting. Thank you.
This course is very informative and I am glad to have taken it.Lecturers are very precise and specific in transmitting useful information.
