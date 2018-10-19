AM
Feb 18, 2022
This course build up my interest toward live stock based career and I'm really grateful for that and I'd be waiting for another food production based course from you!Thank you so much!
May 7, 2020
Excelente curso. Muy buen contenido de vídeos y la opción a trabajo extra es muy buena. La carga de trabajo es ligera pero buena. Los proyectos me encantaron. En verdad vale la pena.
By Nouman A•
Oct 19, 2018
sustainable food production through livestock is a very organized and impressive course.it fulfill the modern requirements and gives us more efficient knowledge about animals
By Olga K•
Nov 23, 2016
I wanted to send my BIG THANK YOU to Mr Aldridge and Mr Lowe for fantastic course to be honest the best i have seen here about animal welfare and farm animals. Delight to see and listen to it. I have learned a lot from general reminder of animal behaviors and needs to managing and preventing from diseases, viruses and bacteria. Everyday management of people, hygiene and records can be saving life of many animals and humans. I felt the content was simplified however not overly simplistic what sometimes can cause deficiency in information. Maybe before the next roll-out of the course there would be some increased content on vaccines? In overall creation and also testing of vaccines before they being placed into our food. Definitely would recommend
By Barbara S•
Oct 24, 2017
An excelent overview of animal health, nutrition, welfare and production in the context of sustainable food production. Thoroughly recommended for veterinarians and animal caregivers, as well as people who want to get an insight into farm industry from a professional point of view.
By Tue T D•
Sep 28, 2017
7 years as a dairy farm manager with 5000 cows, i still learn a lot of new things through each lecture in this course that will help me a lot in my job
By K.A.T.K. K•
Jun 28, 2020
As a student who is following a agriculture degree this course was a great source to learn about livestock management. Specially I was happy regarding learning about the body function of cattle.I got a lot of thing which I haven't heard before about cattle. I appreciate the videos. Because I was able to get the ingredients clearly and decently from videos. Lectures are very good. I could understand the lessons because of their clear conducting.I would like to give my heartiest thank for giving me this golden opportunity.
By Karina P•
Jan 28, 2018
This course was great! It has perfect animal to lecture ratio to keep your attention but teach you some stuff. The instructors were very clear and well versed; I understood everything without having any knowledge on the subject at all. I did have to take notes, but that’s just me. I definitely recommend taking this. At least do it for the cute animals and the blooper video at the end.
By Andrea R V•
May 8, 2020
By Camila S•
Jun 13, 2020
I've learnt about a lot of topics that I already saw in my college institution, but like in a simpler way, and from the perspective of a seasonal country and not a tropical, like mine. Also the videos of the animals and the way it's designed the farm, opens me to other perspective of livestock management. I appreciate to have the opportunity to take this course as part of one of my classes, I really enjoyed it.
By Alex A G•
Jan 26, 2019
This course is an excellent introduction for sustainable food production and livestock health management. I did my Ph.D on animal-infecting parasites and I learned lots from this course. The video lectures and the extra-readings are excellent. Highly recommended.
By Leyre A•
May 10, 2017
I will use this information when I translate livestock documentation, at work. I really appreciate the care taken into the production of the video and the presentation of the content. Thank you!
By Gonzalo D P•
Oct 28, 2018
An excellent course. I have learned new things. It is a help for my working life since I have a broader vision of how to act to prevent situations in my production system
By Varthani S•
May 12, 2020
It's help me to get more information about diseases, management and most importantly feed stuff. Thank you so much dear lecturers. Its enjoyable learning. Thank you all
By Amel m•
Nov 29, 2016
i enjoyed the course so much i didn't want it to finish thanks to the doctors for their simple clear illustration their interesting way in giving us the information
By Asjad N•
Dec 14, 2018
Through this coarse, I am much informed about the basics of my main degree and this coarse will definitely help me in future professional life.
By Irene G•
Jul 6, 2018
Highly recommendable.
By JP G•
Jan 2, 2021
As a veterinarian in the food animal industry, I find this course helpful since I was able to refresh certain topics that I took when I was a student. The course truly highlights the importance of being proactive in terms of disease prevention and investigation, how we mitigate disease occurrence, and its economic impacts that could potentially hurt the animal industry.
By Fortune M•
Aug 23, 2020
I enjoyed the being part of this prestigious course offered by experts in the livestock health sector. Surely in order to feed the 9 billion people we have to boost production through proper livestock management and disease control. Indeed I can sustainably produce food through livestock production after being transformed by participating in this course.
By suwaibatul a•
Jul 9, 2020
This course helps me to understand better nutrient and farm management. It also helps me to review about how infectious disease treats farm animal and the immunologic process inside the animals' body. Highly recommend this course to hook your curiosity about livestock health management and related knowledge!
By KACEM N•
Feb 23, 2022
This course is very informative and helps to fill the knowledge gap in animal health management for sustainable and safe food production. Moreover, it provides me with new skills and perspective for looking for a new job in the field
By ABBAS S M•
Jun 7, 2020
As I am just embarking on farming business, this course has taught me very useful information on sustainable food production through livestock health management. I really appreciate all the lecture's input into this course. Thank you
By Zainish S•
May 28, 2020
it was incredible course covering many important aspects about livestock food production and how we can prevent our animals from stress of various kinds by improving managemental practices and improve their prodictivity .
By Marjorie L R•
May 27, 2018
I study Animal Science since 2012 and taking this course I could learn much more as well I can review a lot of things that ive learned in the past few years. Besides that, i'm Brazilian so I can practice the language.
By Muhammad B•
Aug 26, 2020
It is great privileged for me to take such a wonderful online course during covid-19. It was a challenging but a wonderful course and i would highly recommend this course for person related to livestock sector.
By Edwin J T•
Nov 20, 2020
A really good course for all applications, for agricultural people, or for none agricultural people to give an insight.
The course gives extensive knowledge on bio security, management and commercial aspects.
By Anuradha B M•
Feb 19, 2022
