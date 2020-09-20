This course will explore the concepts driving current food production science (population growth, urbanization, emerging affluence, resource constraints, and underlying biological limits) with the main focus on livestock production. Each of the major food animal species (dairy, swine, beef, and poultry) will be covered in terms of their universal life cycles, constraints to production and emerging societal issues.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Population Growth and Global Animal Industries
This module introduces the course by discussing the pressing need to address global food security as well as the accompanying challenges and ethical issues. We also explore the role that livestock play in the food production system and review trends in animal production.
Issues Surrounding Animal Production
This module begins to explore the fundamental principles of animal production operations and the issues surrounding animal production. We will look at the efficiency and environmental impact of the food system as well as animal welfare concerns. Finally, we will discuss the importance of water as an essential resource for the food production system.
Animal Feeds and the Environment
This module focuses on animal feeds and their important role in the animal production system. You will gain an understanding of the constituents in feed as well as how feed is classified. We will also examine and explain how nutrients flow through the environment. Finally, we will look at the problem of food waste and identify solutions.
General Animal Production, Efficiency and Food Safety
This module continues the discussion of animal production operations by looking at factors that affect farms’ animal yields and environmental efficiency. We will also explore food safety, how and why antibiotics are used in food production, and the importance of veterinary medicine as part of the livestock system. Finally, we will look at the challenges of food security and livestock farming in the developing world.
This is a relevant course even for animal health practitioners.
exceptionally interesting course, with a lot I personally found vital to know. thanks so much!
Such a wide diversity of topics presented by a wide diversity of teachers. Right level of information, quantitative and qualitative, for an introductory course.
Excellent content covering the broad scope of U.S. and international livestock-based agriculture. This course addressed the many concerns that consumers have regarding animal products.
