About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Population Growth and Global Animal Industries

Week 2

Issues Surrounding Animal Production

Week 3

Animal Feeds and the Environment

Week 4

General Animal Production, Efficiency and Food Safety

