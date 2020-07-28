About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
University of Copenhagen

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the Global Food System

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Boosting the Small

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Transforming the big

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Losing less

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

