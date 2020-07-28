The UN predicts we will be 9-10 billion people on Earth in 2050. Providing so many people with nutritious foods is a massive challenge and one that cannot be met by simply upscaling current practices regarding food production and consumption. Providing humanity with nutritional food is at the center of all decisions related to sustainable development.
Transformation of the Global Food SystemUniversity of Copenhagen
University of Copenhagen
Introduction to the Global Food System
This first module is an introduction to the challenges facing society when we talk about the global food system. The Doughnut Economics and Planetary Boundaries frameworks are presented and the crucial role of the global food system described. Four areas of intervention in terms of transforming the global food system are identified. In addition, the four “levers” or “tools” identified in the UN 2019 Global Sustainable Development Report that society has at its disposal to transform the global food system are presented: Technology, Governance, Finance and Behavioral Change. These levers are all further developed in the following modules.
Boosting the Small
One of the essential elements for bringing the global food system onto a sustainable trajectory, is boosting, i.e., improving conditions for small-scale farmers, especially in the Global South. In this module, we look at the major challenges confronting small-scale farmers when it comes to access to information, finance, fertilizers, etc. These challenges can be met through the use of existing technologies, government intervention, and consumer awareness.
Transforming the big
The second essential element in a sustainable transformation of the global food system takes focuses on changes in industrialized, large-scale agricultural production. These practices must be changed in order to have a sustainable food system. This module identifies some of the kinds of changes needed and presents case studies showing how some actors are beginning the transformation process.
Losing less
The third essential element for transforming the global food system is reducing food loss and waste. Today, about a third of all of the food produced is never consumed. Thus, no nutritional value was created for the environmental degradation associated with the production of a large percentage of the food produced. If we can limit food loss and waste, it will be possible to stay within our planetary boundaries while feeding the increasing world population. A challenge in reducing this loss and waste is actually climate change. This module examines strategies for reducing food loss and waste.
While I am not a newbie in the field, I learnt of quite a few great initiatives and have more up to date facts. Many thanks!
I learn how be future transformation global food system being. Thats idea is verry good to our children tomorrow. Thanks a lot
The course was very informative and shows the transformations we need in the global food system in order to make this earth habitable by 20250
Eye-opener and inspirational. Gives you an in depth view of the world's agricultural system and food value chain. Learned lots of lessons from this course!
