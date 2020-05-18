RW
Oct 29, 2020
This was a fantastic course and along with the other course in the sustainable development goals has only highlighted my interest in continuing this on after my masters research into a PhD. Thank you!
KK
Jan 3, 2022
This course has enlightened me about the global food system and how we all as individuals can help to improve and produce sustainable and resilient food systems that can withstand any shock.
By Louise M•
May 18, 2020
The course has a good balance between problems and solutions with regard to feeding a growing population with less environmental impact than currently. The examples of how different stakeholders have developed more sustainable solutions within their community and/or field of expertise were very inspiring.
By Khyati S•
Jul 21, 2020
Indeed a good course for understanding about the sustainable Agriculture.
By Prakash. R•
Jul 29, 2020
I learned many of the information gathered in this courses.
By Rafiul A•
Jun 8, 2020
Better
By Heather G•
Aug 16, 2020
Very important content shared in this course. It is very inspiring to learn what many global leaders are actively doing, across the world, to help global citizens. There are loads of people working to make the world a better, healthier, sustainable place. I am excited to be aware of this information and will continue to learn and share, so I can also contribute to the goals. The Professor has curated great videos and supplementary readings to showcase many aspects of global pressures. Well done and highly recomment.
By Hope S•
Oct 30, 2020
This was a very well designed course. As a beginner level student to this topic, I found it extremely interesting and it gives me a very different perspective on this topic. It is encouraging to hear about current progress and initiatives all over the world. Although the goals for agriculture are very high, they do feel achievable if there is very serious, sustained effort across the world. The fact that it is achievable and there is a path to follow is encouraging.
By Ana C L V•
Jun 4, 2020
Amazing! Everyone should take some time to learn how their food choices impact food sustainability.
By Aurelia B•
Nov 30, 2020
Amazing course that provides fundamental knowledge in global food systems. I've learned that a sustainable transformation goes beyond personal eating habits and feel like I enriched my understanding of where I can be impactful myself. The course content is illustrated nicely by using many videos which cover existing solutions in the global south, Denmark, Netherlands and further supported by different studies and viduslized data which deepened my understanding further. I enjoyed it and can highly recommend it.
By MUHAMMAD A I•
Jul 20, 2020
It was really a brilliant effort. I would like to thank you all for creating such an inovative stuff. Human activites are the drivers for mass scale changes that threatening our survival on our own planet. There is really need to transform our technology, policies, food systems, behaviours and preferences. This course gave the whole scenario of where are standing at the moment.
By Nusayer A•
Sep 11, 2020
The whole course is about food & agriculture system. How the traditional food production system is affecting the world & how it should be transformed. How to achieve the sustainable food production to meet the SDGs is also present in the course. The examples were very clear to understand. Thank you very much Professor Katherine Richardson Madam, Coursera & all others.
By Chak M A Y•
Oct 10, 2020
Love this course. It exposes learners on all fronts of the global transformation happening in food systems. The course showcases examples from around the world of research, initiatives, and startups that work towards a sustainable food system on multiple fronts and gives a comprehensive overview of what works, and what needs more work. Inspiring and aspirational.
By Donavan R•
Sep 5, 2020
A fascinating course that offers hope to learner that we may be able to use technology and our current knowledge to achieve the SDGs and reduce our carbon footprint in the Global Food Industry. This course introduces learners to many interesting innovations that will dramatically change our lives and may in fact save our future.
By José E V P•
Nov 30, 2020
It helped me understand the reality of what we need to change and achieve in order to mitigate climate change caused by wrongly managing our food system. I can now start changing major aspects of how I consume food so I can reduce the negative impact I have on the environment, and eventually, invite other to do so.
By Adrianus N V•
Aug 31, 2020
I want to thank professor Catharine Richardson for the very interesting course Transformation of the Global Food System that helped me to understand better the enormous task we all have to feed in a sustainable way now and in the coming years the world population that unfortunately at the moment is still growing .
By Teo S K•
Oct 19, 2020
Great insight that give an overview of global food trends and their links to sustainability, food environments and food systems, the current global momentum for food system transformation and the need for nutrition scientists to leverage this momentum in terms of increased evidence generation and policy advocacy. Science-based social movements to catalyze climate action and reduce food waste in food systems. Too good to go food apps can be implemented globally and education and sharing of information is critical to save global food environment. Behavioral change, by producers and consumers alike and government intervention, is necessary for transformation. Social movements have the power to trigger transformation, spurring change by businesses and reduce GHG and food waste. Many thanks to all that contributed to this course, special thanks to Professor Katherine Richardson and Kate Raworth.
By Fazla Z A•
Sep 27, 2020
Brilliantly conceived and put together course covering the key touch points for sustainable food production moving forward, well done to the University of Copenhagen. Very interesting course. I recommend it for every person who cares about protecting the environment and who wants to lead a healthier life in a better world for the future generations. Eye-opener and inspirational. Gives you an in depth view of the world's agricultural system and food value chain. Learned lots of lessons from this course!
By Jacques v W•
Sep 13, 2021
As someone that is transitioning to consult exclusively in the area of food ciscularity, this course could not have come at a better time. The content and information in this course is given in a clear and easy-to-follow manner, without steering away from the importance of the subject.
I can reccomend this course to anyone who has concerns about the global food situation, especially in the light of how we will feed around 8-10 billion people in 2050.
By Fernando E C B•
Sep 4, 2020
Very good overview of the global food system situation, backed with research and different examples from around the world of what is being done. The supplemental readings are very insightful and I really enjoyed how Katherine lectured the course. You feel her passion for the subject and for making a change.
By Nigesh V•
Jul 11, 2020
From the course Transformation of the global food system I clearly got the point what actually a transformation is,how should it be & is it a possible story.Thank you for the course team & add more datas & informations up-to-date.Thankyou for the course team & the course instructor Katherine Richardson.
By Irene H•
Jan 3, 2021
The course was very informative and gave me a better understanding of what needs to happen if we want to feed 10 billion people sustainably. It provided examples from around the world which is very fitting as our food comes from everywhere and the choices we make have global consequences.
By Minah M•
Mar 10, 2021
It gives insight to which direction agriculture and food systems are shifting to in the future. What type of research is then necessary and how should it be financed. It also gives insight to what products entrepreneurs should be focusing on and which business innovations are a priority.
By Nestor N N•
Nov 1, 2021
A very helpfull trainning. All sujects are quite interesting.... we need to move the world, no plan B available. For sure, the best of the course are 2 videos: the first and the last one; really encouraging and powerfull, especially the 1st (amazing, Catherie Richardson). THANKS!
By Fortune M•
Aug 20, 2020
It was an eye opener on how to stop degrading the earth and start focusing on proper use of resources without damaging the earth. I am highly honored to participate in this course I learnt a lot of stuff which i am going to use in my everyday life indeed i have been transformed.
By Belén C•
Feb 10, 2021
This course has been a great opportunity to approach the current state of the art in terms of sustainable food systems. The way the modules are organised and the research, scientific papers and cases shown are perfectly picked. It has been very interesting and open-minding.
By Josip K•
Feb 10, 2021
This is a very good course, I learned a lot of new information and got a new perspective on the world around me and a way to improve my quality of life, improve eating habits and how to help improve the world and the sustainability of life on Earth in which I participate