This course is designed to help learners around the world become more sustainable eaters. Course videos can be watched in any order. Feel free to explore special areas of interest by skipping ahead and coming back to less familiar topics at a later stage. Together, we’ll explore key topics, like how food production impacts the environment and why meat production and protein consumption are often at the center of the debate around sustainability. We’ll introduce the pros and cons of different kinds of agriculture, fishing and food packaging, with a focus on how we can make more environmentally friendly decisions on a daily basis. We’ll also look ahead and explore some of the technology innovations that could become increasingly important as we look at the future of food for a growing global population. If this is the first course you’ve ever taken on food and sustainable eating, you’ll come away with concrete tips for how you can make food choices that will protect the world we hand over to the next generation. Our planet needs many people making small changes in the right direction and we’re here to help with that. If you’re an expert in food sustainability, we hope to offer you some tools that could help you to communicate key messages to others in simple, digestible ways. Whatever your level, we hope you’ll join this discussion as we explore, together, the ways in which we can all become more sustainable eaters.
This course is part of the Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization
No background or previous coursework required. You may complete video modules in any order.
You will learn how to eat in a way that optimizes your health and the health of the planet, making the most of the resources available to you.
You will also learn how to be an environmentally-conscious consumer, whether you’re at the grocery store or eating out.
- How to identify sustainably caught (or farmed) fish and seafood
- How to choose more sustainably raised meat and chicken when shopping at the supermarket (if you eat these foods)
- How to navigate the egg section (understanding terms like free range and pasture raised)
- How to reduce food waste
- How you can alter your consumption of protein to optimize your health and the health of the environment
Stanford University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Eating for Our Health and the Health of Our Planet
This week, we’ll learn about what it means to be a sustainable eater, by exploring the guiding principles of sustainable eating as published by the World Health Organization. We’ll examine how our food choices shape our health and the health of our planet and why protein is often at the center of the debate.
How Meat and Milk Impact Our Planet
In this module, we’ll learn about how producing different kinds of meat have different impacts on our environment. We’ll also learn why plant-based proteins are less stressful for our planet to produce than animal-based proteins - and how increasing the plant-based proteins in our diet can improve our health.
How Seafood and Egg Consumption Impact Our Planet
In this module, we will explore the impact of fish and seafood on our environment, including the different kinds of wild-caught and farmed fish. We will discuss the different kinds of eggs you find in the supermarket and gain insights into how we can make the best choices possible with our food budget.
The Future of Food?
In this module, we will explore the impact of packaging and food waste on our environment as well as the ways in which some forms of food packaging can prevent food waste. We’ll explore the benefits of eating locally grown foods, but also the technologies that allow global populations to have access to fresh produce all year long. Finally, we’ll explore some innovations in food technology that, if they are developed responsibly, might soon make it much easier to be a sustainable eater.
amazing way of explaining and presenting , i like the way to explain through cartoon animation
I am a Maya Adam, MD fan. This course is stress-free and easy to understand, yet you walk away with so much knowledge. You will never look at food the same way again. Highly recommended.
Excellent course for understading the relationship between our food and its environmental affect.
amazing information. great lectures. always love the way maya mam teaches
About the Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization
This specialization is intended for anyone seeking to improve their health, protect our planet and build a stronger, more positive relationship with food. The courses aim to improve knowledge about the relationships between our health, our food, how our food is made, and our environment, while inspiring us to make decisions that will protect our health and the health of the environment. After completing the specialization a learner with no previous food, nutrition, sustainable, mindful eating, or cooking skills will be able to 1. evaluate contemporary food choices for their impact on both human health and planetary sustainability, 2. achieve stepwise personal behavior change towards healthier, more sustainable eating, 3. prepare healthy, delicious meals using simple techniques and readily available ingredients, and 4. incorporate into their lives, the practice of food mindfulness, dietary moderation, varied meal composition and self-compassion with regard to their eating behaviors and food choices. Together, these skills and competencies will facilitate a lifelong, positive and health-promoting relationship with food for each individual learner and for their loved ones.
