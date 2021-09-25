About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization
Beginner Level

No background or previous coursework required. You may complete video modules in any order.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to eat in a way that optimizes your health and the health of the planet, making the most of the resources available to you.

  • You will also learn how to be an environmentally-conscious consumer, whether you’re at the grocery store or eating out.

Skills you will gain

  • How to identify sustainably caught (or farmed) fish and seafood
  • How to choose more sustainably raised meat and chicken when shopping at the supermarket (if you eat these foods)
  • How to navigate the egg section (understanding terms like free range and pasture raised)
  • How to reduce food waste
  • How you can alter your consumption of protein to optimize your health and the health of the environment
Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Eating for Our Health and the Health of Our Planet

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

How Meat and Milk Impact Our Planet

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

How Seafood and Egg Consumption Impact Our Planet

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The Future of Food?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min)

About the Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization

Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking

