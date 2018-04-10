About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Is Climate Change Vindicating Malthus? Food Security and the Right to Food

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 110 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Food System Sustainability and Resilience

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Ecological Perspectives on Food Production

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Food Animal Production and Public Health

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

