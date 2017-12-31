Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for An Introduction to the U.S. Food System: Perspectives from Public Health by Johns Hopkins University

4.7
stars
144 ratings
30 reviews

About the Course

A food system encompasses the activities, people and resources involved in getting food from field to plate. Along the way, it intersects with aspects of public health, equity and the environment. In this course, we will provide a brief introduction to the U.S. food system and how food production practices and what we choose to eat impacts the world in which we live. We will discuss some key historical and political factors that have helped shape the current food system and consider alternative approaches from farm to fork. The course will be led by a team of faculty and staff from the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future. Guest lecturers will include experts from a variety of disciplines, including public health, policy and agriculture....

Top reviews

KK

Dec 16, 2021

This course I took has enlightened me so much as someone who has a bachelor's degree in Nutrition and Food Science from the University of Ghana and has plans for a career in the food industry.

RD

Apr 28, 2018

Loved it! I recommend it to anyone new to public health, horticulture, agriculture, farming, agroecology and the like. I wish I took this course sooner. A+

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 30 Reviews for An Introduction to the U.S. Food System: Perspectives from Public Health

By Andrea B

Dec 31, 2017

This was an interesting course and wasn't what I expected when I first signed up. I think I was expecting a more dry course on the US food system, but it actually ended up being quite interesting and focused a lot on different aspects of the food system which are problematic. For an introductory course into the food system it covered many different topics without getting too focused on any one thing, and I hope they decide to add more courses that focus on these different topics so we can learn about them on a deeper level.

By Milonee

Mar 15, 2018

Excellent primer into the history of the U.S. Food System, the problems associated with industrial agriculture, and the efforts which are currently underway to address these problems. Highly recommend for someone who has little experience in this field and wants to learn more. Lectures are engaging and taught by a variety of experienced professionals, many of whom have books/essays which you can follow up with if you find their lectures engaging.

By Nehleen A

Nov 28, 2017

One of the best classes I have taken in Coursera. Amazingly informative and comprehensive lectures, yet understandable to the lay person. I learned a lot and grateful for all the information about our food systems. This class gave me a broad perspective and understanding of our food system, something that I need

By Nancy Y M

Aug 11, 2020

Thank you for the insight into the present state of our food system and for showing me the opportunities for advocacy. I loved the course !

By TIgba T C

Nov 10, 2020

Wonderful experience. Impactful and so exposing to importance of a transformed global food system inferred from the US food policy

By Beatriz E

Jul 14, 2020

This has been one of the best courses that I have encountered as it provides a lot of information. And this information would help me apply the concepts to my field, as well as raising awareness to positive and negative impacts of food to nutrition, public health, agriculture, aquaculture, economics, society, and the environment.

Thank you to this course! I am hoping for more courses relating to food.

By Matthew L

Oct 31, 2020

This course is an excellent series of lectures that provide essential information to anyone who is interested in understanding how our national food system developed over time. Moreover, the instructors provide recommendations for how we can thwart further harm and rebuild our food system into a more resilient one.

By Ava R

Jan 13, 2018

This course contains a wealth of information concerning the U.S. food policies from the history of the Farm Bill to cultural and subjective norms that determine our food choices. I would recommend this course for anyone interested in environmental sustainability,

By Molchanova A

Dec 21, 2020

First two Modules are great! Inspiring, that this things are taught in Universities. The module about fish is missing information about where all nutritional benefits of fish are coming from - nothing about algae.

Worth of doing anyway!

By Claude C

Jan 9, 2020

Excellent course for both the uninformed and those familiar with food system work. Highly recommend to anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of the relationship between food and health, climate and equity.

By Yotam F

Aug 27, 2017

I really enjoyed learning about all the different aspect surrounding the U.S. food system. The video lectures were very clear and informative!

By Eleonora N

Apr 20, 2019

Great course full of deep, provocative and sometimes even shocking insights about the subject. We all should now these things!

By Biswajit D

Apr 18, 2018

The learnings from this course will me more healthier and I will apply these concept to my family members .

By Gedaliah R

Apr 11, 2018

life changing subject matter - excellently presented. highly recommended

By Josh L

Sep 7, 2018

Great introduction to an extremely complicated topic

By Rachel B

Nov 21, 2017

A great foundation for thinking about food systems.

By Candace T

Apr 20, 2020

So very interesting.. particularly the Farm Bill

By Milan S

Feb 1, 2018

Thank you -I learned a lot

By RUKEN Z A O

Jan 7, 2021

Thanks for training

By mohamed s

Feb 20, 2021

It's good for me

By Besto J

Oct 6, 2020

Loved the course

By Emanuelle L

May 30, 2017

Very good!

By Mona A A

Jul 1, 2020

good

