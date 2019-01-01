Keeve Nachman is Assistant Professor with the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, with a joint appointment in Health Policy and Management, the Director of the CLF Food Production and Public Health program and co-director of the Risk Sciences and Public Policy Institute. Keeve holds a “triple crown” of degrees from Johns Hopkins University—a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, and a PhD. As a doctoral student and CLF-Lerner fellow, Keeve studies human exposures to arsenic from poultry waste. After completing his PhD, Keeve spent two years at the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Center for Environmental Economics. There, he worked with economists on cost-benefit analyses for environmental regulations. He then spent six months at the Army Corps of Engineers working on environmental and chemical risk assessments. Keeve also teaches the fourth term course, Case Studies in Food Production and Public Health, as well as several courses on risk assessment and policy.