Pamela Rhubart Berg directs the Center for a Livable Future’s Food Systems Education Program at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JHSPH). Pam coordinated public health and clinical research studies for the University of Medicine and Dentistry of NJ, University of North Carolina and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine before earning her MPH at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2002. Pam’s interest in the intersection of nutrition, food security and environmental health brought her to CLF, where she spent five years managing the School’s technical assistance role in the Meatless Monday campaign. As Director of the Food Systems Education Program, Pam collaborates closely with CLF’s talented faculty and staff to manage CLFs growing educational portfolio, including five courses, a Certificate Program and MPH concentration, a textbook and curricula, and the Food System Lab at Cylburn, an urban teaching farm on the grounds of Cylburn Arboretum in Baltimore, MD.