About this Specialization

7,670 recent views
This specialization is intended for anyone seeking to improve their health, protect our planet and build a stronger, more positive relationship with food. The courses aim to improve knowledge about the relationships between our health, our food, how our food is made, and our environment, while inspiring us to make decisions that will protect our health and the health of the environment. After completing the specialization a learner with no previous food, nutrition, sustainable, mindful eating, or cooking skills will be able to 1. evaluate contemporary food choices for their impact on both human health and planetary sustainability, 2. achieve stepwise personal behavior change towards healthier, more sustainable eating, 3. prepare healthy, delicious meals using simple techniques and readily available ingredients, and 4. incorporate into their lives, the practice of food mindfulness, dietary moderation, varied meal composition and self-compassion with regard to their eating behaviors and food choices. Together, these skills and competencies will facilitate a lifelong, positive and health-promoting relationship with food for each individual learner and for their loved ones. Special thanks to: Lucas Oliver Oswald, Desiree Labeaud, Christopher Gardner, William Bottini, Sejal Parekh, Arielle Wenokur, Janine Van Schoor, Ann Doerr, Bonnie Maldonado, Perry Pickert and the fantastic team at Friday Films.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Rebuilding Our Relationship with Food

4.9
stars
114 ratings
32 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to Food and Our Environment

4.7
stars
69 ratings
18 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Cooking for Busy Healthy People

4.3
stars
41 ratings
15 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Stanford University

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder