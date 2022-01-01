- mindful eating
- sensible shopping
- sustainable eating
- food mindfulness
- Cooking
- Devise a customized plan for optimizing your eating patterns.
- Rebuild your relationship with food by learning to genuinely love the foods that will support your health in the long term.
- Practice self-compassion with regard to your eating behaviors and food choices.
- Observe your own unique eating patterns and identify areas of improvement.
- Practice food mindfulness or mindful eating on a day-to-day basis.
- How to identify sustainably caught (or farmed) fish and seafood
- How to choose more sustainably raised meat and chicken when shopping at the supermarket (if you eat these foods)
Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization
Make Mindful, Sustainable Food Choices & Cook . Learn strategies and skills for protecting your health and the health of the planet.
Offered By
What you will learn
Make more environmentally sustainable food choices
Eat mindfully and rebuild your relationship with food
Cook using simple, fresh ingredients for health and enjoyment
How to practice mindful eating or food mindfulness.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this specialization you will be asked to apply the principles of sustainable, mindful eating and healthy cooking to plan and prepare a meal that will delight the eaters and protect our planet. You’ll be asked to write about your decision-making process and how you applied the principles learned in this specialization to the planning and preparation of your planet-friendly, delicious and healthy meal. Online learning has never tasted this good!
No background or previous coursework required. Recommended courses: Stanford Introduction to Food & Health and Stanford Child Nutrition & Cooking.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Rebuilding Our Relationship with Food
Have you ever made a conscious effort to change the way you eat (for health or other reasons) and then felt frustrated when your plans were derailed? You’re not alone. The best laid plans are often sabotaged by a food environment that makes it increasingly hard to make healthier food choices. This can leave many people feeling mistrustful of food or feeling that our relationship with food is somehow broken. In this course, we’ll explore the history of our changing food environment, the science behind cravings for unhealthy foods AND most importantly, you’ll learn some concrete strategies for rebuilding your relationship with food. You’ll learn to practice mindful eating and self-compassion (proven strategies for supporting healthier food choices) as well as designing a customized plan to protect your relationship with food and improve the health of your greatest asset - you! I can’t wait to start on this adventure together.
Introduction to Food and Our Environment
This course is designed to help learners around the world become more sustainable eaters. Course videos can be watched in any order. Feel free to explore special areas of interest by skipping ahead and coming back to less familiar topics at a later stage. Together, we’ll explore key topics, like how food production impacts the environment and why meat production and protein consumption are often at the center of the debate around sustainability. We’ll introduce the pros and cons of different kinds of agriculture, fishing and food packaging, with a focus on how we can make more environmentally friendly decisions on a daily basis. We’ll also look ahead and explore some of the technology innovations that could become increasingly important as we look at the future of food for a growing global population. If this is the first course you’ve ever taken on food and sustainable eating, you’ll come away with concrete tips for how you can make food choices that will protect the world we hand over to the next generation. Our planet needs many people making small changes in the right direction and we’re here to help with that. If you’re an expert in food sustainability, we hope to offer you some tools that could help you to communicate key messages to others in simple, digestible ways. Whatever your level, we hope you’ll join this discussion as we explore, together, the ways in which we can all become more sustainable eaters.
Cooking for Busy Healthy People
Cooking is one of the most powerful ways in which we can optimize our enjoyment of great quality food while protecting our health. Even on a tight budget, cooking can be a cost-effective, joyful and rewarding way to love the food that will love us back for a lifetime. In this course, you’ll learn some basic recipes from a home cook and two professional chefs who prioritize healthful eating. You’ll also learn some of the fundamentals of principle-based cooking that can help you break free from the chains of having to follow recipes exactly. Better health and creative expression lie in the ability to improvise in the kitchen, using whatever is available to make tasty, simple meals. We can’t wait to welcome you into our kitchens in this mouth-watering course! Here’s to your health and the home cooking that can support it!
Offered by
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
