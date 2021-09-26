Chevron Left
This course is designed to help learners around the world become more sustainable eaters. Course videos can be watched in any order. Feel free to explore special areas of interest by skipping ahead and coming back to less familiar topics at a later stage. Together, we’ll explore key topics, like how food production impacts the environment and why meat production and protein consumption are often at the center of the debate around sustainability. We’ll introduce the pros and cons of different kinds of agriculture, fishing and food packaging, with a focus on how we can make more environmentally friendly decisions on a daily basis. We’ll also look ahead and explore some of the technology innovations that could become increasingly important as we look at the future of food for a growing global population. If this is the first course you’ve ever taken on food and sustainable eating, you’ll come away with concrete tips for how you can make food choices that will protect the world we hand over to the next generation. Our planet needs many people making small changes in the right direction and we’re here to help with that. If you’re an expert in food sustainability, we hope to offer you some tools that could help you to communicate key messages to others in simple, digestible ways. Whatever your level, we hope you’ll join this discussion as we explore, together, the ways in which we can all become more sustainable eaters. The beautiful story animations were scripted by Lucas Oliver Oswald and animated by Janine Van Schoor. Special thanks to: Lucas Oliver Oswald, William Bottini, Desiree Labeaud, Christopher Gardner, Sejal Parekh, Arielle Wenokur, Janine Van Schoor, Ann Doerr, Perry Pickert and the fantastic team at Friday Films....

By Evaluation R

Sep 26, 2021

I am a Maya Adam, MD fan. This course is stress-free and easy to understand, yet you walk away with so much knowledge. You will never look at food the same way again. Highly recommended.

By Nikos K

May 26, 2021

The course was full of information and easy to browse through. References in Resources provided the extra reading if you want to really get into science, details and information on all of those subjects, that reading in my opinion really upgraded the course. The constant "dialogue" with Ms Adam in the quizzes was a really smart and feel-good way to make you more engaged. Also, the video lectures of Ms Adam were as always really engaging and easy to comprehend.

By Earl S

Dec 9, 2021

Big thanks to Dr. Adams for her wisdom. This course helps me develop better eating habits since I have very low energy. I understand education is not enough to justify a life attitude, but this lit the path to develop the consciousness I needed to nourish my body, since both of them together are one.

By Nguyen N P B

Apr 25, 2022

The course Introduction to Food and Our Environment is really helpful to me, I really enjoy this course. This course helps me to understand more clearly the way to use food to protect our environment, and the way to choose food to save for the environment, reduce the footprint, and our health.

By Hafiz H A

May 21, 2022

As an human being all of us need food to survive. Whatever the occupation we are engaged with we must learn about our food and its impact on environment. This course is strongly reccomended for all the people whoe really want to paly a practical role for the betterment of our planet.

By Maria G

Jan 2, 2022

I​ love the courses offered through Standford University by far the best instructor and most informative course. I have learned so much and it has increased my interest to pursue a secondary Bachelors in Nutrition.

By Nicole N

May 26, 2022

I learned a lot about food sustainability and how our food choices affects the environment! I loved this course!

By SHUBHAM S

Mar 19, 2022

Excellent course for understading the relationship between our food and its environmental affect.

By Hifza W

Nov 7, 2021

amazing way of explaining and presenting , i like the way to explain through cartoon animation

By Sreehari. n

Apr 28, 2022

amazing information. great lectures. always love the way maya mam teaches

By LEMONIA O

Apr 22, 2022

A​nother great course! Thank you Dr. Adam, thank you Stanford!

By gugan d

Oct 31, 2021

Stanford course are really good teaching is very

By Ana S

Aug 2, 2021

Such an amazing course. I highly recommend it

By Dr. S D

Nov 15, 2021

Best Experience by opting for this course

By Denis M

Oct 24, 2021

G​reat Professor, great course.

By asmaa f f k

Jan 27, 2022

mind blowing course as usual

By Ana M

Oct 5, 2021

Excellent and increadeble

By Miyuki S

Oct 14, 2021

It was too easy.

