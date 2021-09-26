LM
Sep 25, 2021
I am a Maya Adam, MD fan. This course is stress-free and easy to understand, yet you walk away with so much knowledge. You will never look at food the same way again. Highly recommended.
NN
May 25, 2022
I learned a lot about food sustainability and how our food choices affects the environment! I loved this course!
By Evaluation R•
Sep 26, 2021
By Nikos K•
May 26, 2021
The course was full of information and easy to browse through. References in Resources provided the extra reading if you want to really get into science, details and information on all of those subjects, that reading in my opinion really upgraded the course. The constant "dialogue" with Ms Adam in the quizzes was a really smart and feel-good way to make you more engaged. Also, the video lectures of Ms Adam were as always really engaging and easy to comprehend.
By Earl S•
Dec 9, 2021
Big thanks to Dr. Adams for her wisdom. This course helps me develop better eating habits since I have very low energy. I understand education is not enough to justify a life attitude, but this lit the path to develop the consciousness I needed to nourish my body, since both of them together are one.
By Nguyen N P B•
Apr 25, 2022
The course Introduction to Food and Our Environment is really helpful to me, I really enjoy this course. This course helps me to understand more clearly the way to use food to protect our environment, and the way to choose food to save for the environment, reduce the footprint, and our health.
By Hafiz H A•
May 21, 2022
As an human being all of us need food to survive. Whatever the occupation we are engaged with we must learn about our food and its impact on environment. This course is strongly reccomended for all the people whoe really want to paly a practical role for the betterment of our planet.
By Maria G•
Jan 2, 2022
I love the courses offered through Standford University by far the best instructor and most informative course. I have learned so much and it has increased my interest to pursue a secondary Bachelors in Nutrition.
By Nicole N•
May 26, 2022
By SHUBHAM S•
Mar 19, 2022
Excellent course for understading the relationship between our food and its environmental affect.
By Hifza W•
Nov 7, 2021
amazing way of explaining and presenting , i like the way to explain through cartoon animation
By Sreehari. n•
Apr 28, 2022
amazing information. great lectures. always love the way maya mam teaches
By LEMONIA O•
Apr 22, 2022
Another great course! Thank you Dr. Adam, thank you Stanford!
By gugan d•
Oct 31, 2021
Stanford course are really good teaching is very
By Ana S•
Aug 2, 2021
Such an amazing course. I highly recommend it
By Dr. S D•
Nov 15, 2021
Best Experience by opting for this course
By Denis M•
Oct 24, 2021
Great Professor, great course.
By asmaa f f k•
Jan 27, 2022
mind blowing course as usual
By Ana M•
Oct 5, 2021
Excellent and increadeble
By Miyuki S•
Oct 14, 2021
It was too easy.