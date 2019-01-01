David T. Galligan, VMD, MBA is professor of animal health economics and director of the Center for Animal Health and Productivity at Penn Vet. Dr. Galligan’s area of research is in understanding the economic value of veterinary and associated technologies applied to animal production systems, including products and management strategies. He is keenly interested in helping veterinary medicine to position itself in a manner that promotes economic and environmental efficiency, and animal health. Dr. Galligan’s current economic research includes the development of a number of visual analytical tools to facilitate management decision-making in dairy production.