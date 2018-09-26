MN
Feb 24, 2020
Excellent content covering the broad scope of U.S. and international livestock-based agriculture. This course addressed the many concerns that consumers have regarding animal products.
AA
Mar 10, 2019
Coursera indeed has changed my life and empowered me the right skills for a better tomorrow .\n\ni am gratefully appreciate you , for all you have done to bless us
By Dean P•
Sep 26, 2018
It's a great course if you want to learn how is the current agriulture system. It definetely doesn't adress how to feed the world. The world doesn't need more meat. We need more education on what to eat. A plant based diet would seem the only way, with once or twice per week meat consumption MAXIMUM. So we need less meat and better life quality for animals. Also, we don't need dairy. Why the f*ck do adult homo sapiens need to drink cow's milk? that's rediculous. The only way to feed the world (and not cause them heart attacks) is to figure out how to increase edible plant production and there are ways to do this that can work. WE NEED A SHIFT IN OUR MENTALITY. LESS MEAT, NO DAIRY AND MORE PLANTS.
By Claude A•
Jan 2, 2019
Title is somewhat misleading. The course is primarily about the commodity beef industry.
By Mohammed H M A•
Apr 30, 2020
I had a great time studying my wonderful course, which gave me information about feeding the world. I was missing it, and I hope that you will add a course in commercial poultry production for broiler, layer and breeder with focused on nutrition and diets balanced Formulation.
By Abdirahim A A•
Mar 11, 2019
Coursera indeed has changed my life and empowered me the right skills for a better tomorrow .
i am gratefully appreciate you , for all you have done to bless us
By Yunus K•
Mar 5, 2019
Fantastic Course! I was so pleased to participate in a course on Feeding the World and to learn it's reality. Thanks to all who put this course on.
By Claudia d P M M•
Jan 20, 2020
I´m really thankful about this course because as a Veterinarian, it gave me the key points about production systems in a global context and had reforced to me the idea to get involved in a work referent to animal production. All the topics were meaningful to me and I think they are very necessaire to understand the principles of food production. The topic about water caused a change in my thoughts about scarcity because I had a different idea about it and now I know i´t not a real shortage but a bad handling of the resource. As a consumer I really hate to waste food or throw it up if it's still being able to eat it and this course had reforced that concept in me, and I will apply it to my family in order to give them awareness about food.
By BRAULIO A C A•
Jul 5, 2021
Excelente curso. sencillo y dinámico. De fácil comprensión nos da una visión muy amplia sobre la importancia de la intensificación de sistemas de producción animal.
Me gustaría que existiera curso anexos sobre el sector agrícola y del los subproductos agroindustriales los diferentes usos.
By OYEWUSI, F A•
May 28, 2020
Topic somehow misleading but later got the message. Excellent and inspiring tutors, beautiful and simplify course contents and has added a greater value to my humble self in the field of livestock production. One of the best online courses. Thanks for the privilege.
By Neha b•
Apr 21, 2020
It was a pleasure going through the the course. Garnering so much knowledge surged my confidence. The course has opened another career option that would be promising to pursue. Thank you Feeding the World team.
By Matthew G N•
Feb 25, 2020
Excellent content covering the broad scope of U.S. and international livestock-based agriculture. This course addressed the many concerns that consumers have regarding animal products.
By Sylvie B•
Jul 25, 2020
Such a wide diversity of topics presented by a wide diversity of teachers. Right level of information, quantitative and qualitative, for an introductory course.
By heidy y a m•
Apr 30, 2021
since i take the course, I had been more responsable with the enviroment , and now I am looking they way to help the farmers of my country
By Paola G•
Jan 4, 2018
very interesting, with a lot of clear explanation. I have really appreciated the pdf of slides for every lesson
By Muhammad A B•
Oct 17, 2021
It provide a lot of information about feeding the world like food safety, food security and much more.
By Laura C•
Jul 20, 2020
VERY easy to understand, well paced, and has a wonderful array of educators with relevant credentials.
By Deleted A•
Apr 22, 2020
It was great time doing this courses.But it would be helpful if I could get this certificate free
By JOHN Q•
Jul 28, 2017
exceptionally interesting course, with a lot I personally found vital to know. thanks so much!
By James C•
Feb 1, 2022
This course support the variety of topics related to animal industry and food chain system.
By Pauline•
Sep 20, 2020
This is a relevant course even for animal health practitioners.
By rachel v•
May 12, 2020
I loved this class! I learned so much and it taught so well
By Edip A•
Jan 7, 2018
Excellent course, excellent teacher. Thanks very much.
By Guruparan•
Jul 30, 2020
Just for the last four weeks, I would rate 5 stars.
By Yessica P S C•
May 19, 2021
El curso fue muy informativo, aprendí mucho.
By Daniela A V•
Apr 25, 2020
me encantó, un curso demasiado enriquecedor.
By Jose A Z P•
Feb 2, 2020
It is really good, you will learn a lot