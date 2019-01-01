Profile

Dr. Jim Lowe, DVM, MS, Dip ABVP (Food Animal)

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Lowe is 1994 graduate of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and has been working with swine production companies across the United States since that time. Dr. Lowe completed the college’s Executive Veterinary Program in Swine Health Management in 2000 and returned to campus as a student in 2002 while continuing to practice full time. In 2005 he received a master of science degree in infectious disease management. He has maintained an active research program since completing his master’s, focusing on the management of viral respiratory disease in swine production systems. In 2012 he became board certified in food animal practice by the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners.

    From 1997 to 2003 Dr. Lowe was a co-owner of Professional Swine Management, LLC and Carthage Veterinary Service, Ltd. in Carthage, Ill. In 2003 Dr. Lowe joined The Maschhoffs Inc. in Carlyle, Ill., as its director of health and production services. The Maschhoffs Inc. is one of the ten largest pork producers in North America, and Dr. Lowe led its breed-to-wean business and the health services group while the company expanded from 25,000 to 110,000 sows. Dr. Lowe returned to private practice in 2007 while continuing to work with The Maschhoffs, LLC. In 2009 Dr. Lowe accepted a part-time appointment to the faculty of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, where he teaches production medicine. In 2011 he founded Lowe Consulting Ltd. to focus on assisting livestock producers with strategic decision making and process improvement. He has served on the American Association of Swine Veterinarians Board of Directors, was the recipient of the 2007 Allen D. Leman Science in Practice Award, and presented the 2010 Howard Dunne Memorial Lecture.

    Courses

    Sustainable Food Production Through Livestock Health Management

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder