Chris J. Mortensen, Ph.D.

Professor

Bio

Research and Teaching Summary

Dr. Mortensen's laboratory conducts both applied and basic research on reproductive function in horses and other mammalian species. His primary areas of research have focused on the influence of exercise and stress on mare fertility, nutritive influences on mammalian reproduction, and developing relationships with conservation groups to investigate reproductive function in endangered species. In addition to his research, Dr. Mortensen teaches courses in equine science, reproduction, and the department's Senior Seminar course. He is working closely with faculty at the University of Florida on investigating the development of critical thinking and argumentation skills in undergraduate students in many of his courses.

Education:

2007, Ph.D., Animal Science, Texas A & M University, College Station, TX 2003, M.S. Animal Science, California State University, Fresno, CA 1995, B.S. Animal Science, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, CA

Academic Positions since Final Degree:

2009-present Assistant Professor, University of Florida

2007-2009 Assistant Professor, Clemson University

Professional Memberships

American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists International Embryo Transfer Society Equine Science Society American Society of Animal Science Sigma Xi Honor Society

Courses

The Horse Course: Introduction to Basic Care and Management

