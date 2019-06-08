RM
Feb 25, 2021
This course is solid in its information, interesting in its presentation, full of good resources, and able to be paced to fit in with my work schedule. It was definitely worth my time and effort.
GD
Nov 11, 2020
everyone who owns a horse should take this course.. it is essential knowledge to advocating for your horses we'llfare and safety and also improves your relationship building with horses.
By Awais j•
Jun 8, 2019
It is one of the best courses I've been through so far. Thanks a lot to Dr. Claudia for mentorship.
By annie s•
Jul 16, 2019
very happy I was able to do this at home and was very pleased with what was covered.
By Bradley S•
Sep 6, 2018
extremely informative would recommend to anyone wondering about equine welfare!
By Georgia R•
Oct 21, 2020
There is a lot of information that needs to be updated. Some of the documents that were supposed to be available "in the Resources section" are nowhere to be found. Some of the links given do not connect to the correct document, others are just missing entirely.
I am not sure if spending so much of my time on this course was a good decision. The certificate I recieved states that I attended "an online non-credit course authorized by University of California, Davis and offered through Coursera" . I am not sure how much credibility is given to a "non-credit" course for employability purposes.
By Laura W•
Nov 5, 2018
Wow! I thought I knew a lot about horses but after taking this course, I realized that I knew very little. The content was thorough but digestible for the average person to understand. I loved the videos where she used Joe as a model to show equine anatomy, how to check vitals and even how to give medicine. This course covered every stage of the horse’s life and common issues. I found that I couldn’t bring myself to watch the videos in week 6, but thankfully it was transcribed. I wish I could afford to get the certificate because the education in this course is work it. I hope you enjoy it as much I did. Thank you Dr. Sonder and associates.
By Muhammad Z G•
Jan 17, 2020
I appreciate coursera community on organizing such a wonderful course . I learn many new things from this course . This course is helping students in providing direction regarding their future . Being a veterinary studnet i encouraged myself to go on equine practice side in future , though there is no scope of equine industry in our country( Pakistan ). Moreover , i will opt futher more courses about Equines by yours . Thank you very much for providing such a great opportunity . Thank you very much
Kind regards
Muhammad Zahid Gulshan
Student DVM (final year )
Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan ,punjab, Pakistan
By christina p•
Dec 19, 2018
I did not find this course as challenging as I hoped. However, I am not a horse owner and I definitely learned some important things and feel that this class was definitely worth my time. I now understand so much more about owning a horse and basic healthcare.
By HB•
Oct 17, 2019
Informative for someone who hasn't had much experience with horses. Not as challenging as I had hoped, but still a good thing to review what I know. Good for people who have no knowledge about horses to someone with about intermediate knowledge.
By HAMMAD U R B•
Jul 16, 2019
Lots of information about basics of equine management. The major problems faced by owners and the manage-mental practices for better herd management.
By tina•
Mar 4, 2019
I think it is a great course for those who are novice to horses. As well, it is informative to those of us who have had horses for many years.
By cindy m•
Jan 5, 2020
Even with my years of horses, this is a great refresher. And I learned some new things too!!!
By Christina F F•
Dec 8, 2020
First, I want to thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be a part of this course and earning a certificate. I am positive that I will utilize what I have learned from taking this course. The instructor eloquently mastered delivering crucial topics that every horse owner or handler needs to know and understand to promote outstanding care and management for our horse partners.
Second, I will definitely be taking more courses to gain more knowledge and skills to assist me in being successful to complete my endeavors to propagate an equine ranch that will benefit both the equestrian and the community.
Lastly, I am grateful for finding Coursera online because without your website this wouldn't have been possible. This an amazing academy and I commend your facility and faculty for honoring students, like myself, to administer major steps to excel and achieve our quest in life. Thank you, Coursera.
By Hou T L•
Feb 23, 2021
I am so grateful that I could take this course during the time that I could not be in the equestrian center. The course of Equine Welfare and Management taught me a lot of new knowledge about how to determine the horse's state by using the scientific way. Usually, coaches in the equestrian center would use their experiences to define the horse's state, but it is not correct all the time so knowing another way of determining the horse's state by using the scientific way will help me a lot. In addition, this course helped me start thinking about whether the equestrian center, where my horse lives, is safe enough. It makes me care more about the safety of horses. Therefore, I learned much basic knowledge of animal health care in this course and I really want to say thank you to all of the people who decided to make this course.
By anne j•
Dec 25, 2020
Dr. Claudia was a great help in refreshing my knowledge regarding equine management and welfare. I have learned a lot from this course. The topics included physiology, anatomy of the horse, basic freedoms, management when it comes to stressed and fearful horses as well as many more! The quizzes were a good assessment of skills one has learned during the course. I have enjoyed it especially since I am a veterinary medicine student here in the Philippines and that horses here are not that common. Thank you so much. You wont regret enrolling in this course!
By Daniela D C•
Jul 9, 2019
Thanks to this course I learned many tips and knowledge of equine management that will allow me from now on to improve my work at the time of living with these incredible animals, in order to give them the best possible welfare and also improve the physical and mental safety of horses and people, the course also helped me to become more aware of all the parameters that must be taken to give horses the best possible life and thus create a link between human and animal, i'd really enyoyed this course tjank you
By Bev H•
May 9, 2020
I am very new to horses and do not own my own horse however after seeing a link to coursera and finding this course was available I felt it would be a worthwhile use of my time during the Coronavirus lockdown. Each lesson took me longer than the video time as I would pause to write notes however the presentation of the course was good and the content was clear. I would definitely do another coursera course - but think I should do a spot of housework first!!!
By Josie M R•
Apr 19, 2020
As a Canadian student, I found this course to be very compatible with the Equestrian Canada Stable Management certification. It has information that I would grade as intermediate in level, but delivered in such a way that it is very accessible to beginners. It provides a very solid entry into education about Equines as a species, their care, and role in the world. The delivery method is also very accommodating to different learning styles.
By Ploy T K•
Feb 24, 2021
As a horse rider and livery holder, I highly recommend this course. Dr Claudia is very knowledgeable about equine welfare and UC Davis is probably one of the best veterinary colleges in the US. The way the course was structured allowed me to study at my own pace. The teaching materials whether it be videos, documents and tests are very useful and you can go back and reread them anytime after completing the course.
By Juan P M A•
Apr 19, 2021
It is the best course about equids, we learned about anatomy, care, management, behavior, and behavior problems and management, common diseases and illnesses.
If you are a horse lover, or you want to specialize in this field, this is the best course.
Additionally, it's by the University of California, Davis, ranked like the best veterinary college in the U.S
Juan Pablo Moreno / Future Veterinarian
By Anita J•
Jun 29, 2021
Excellent horse course for anyone who has never worked with horses or are just starting out. Is a very good course for aspiring veterinarians to get close to the physiology and behaviours of equines! I also recommend this course for students that are looking for gaining experience at a horse stable, gaining experience from this course will help you with your volunteering.
By Raquel G F•
Jul 22, 2020
This was an interesting course that covered a lot of topics in the horse industry. It's great for people who have been around horses a long time already or total beginners. I have had horses for years but still learned a ton from this course (mostly learned more about anatomy, diets, hoof and dental care.)
By Helen B•
Jun 3, 2020
Very interesting and covered a lot. There was a lot I already knew but also some things I didn't know in being in and out of horses much of my life. It will help me help to care for a friend's rescue horses and be more aware of potential problems along the way. Good value for money also. Would recommend.
By Mary M•
Nov 8, 2021
I really enjoyed this course. I am a 71 year old grandmother who volunteers with a therapeutic riding program. This was so well presented and covered so many areas that are needed forall of us to be reminded of as we keep learning about ourselves &our equine companions !
By Lydia R•
Mar 16, 2022
- Educational
-Good structure
-Clear videos
-Good for all horse owners and horse lovers wanting to gain more knowlege.
I would recomend this course to anyone who loves horses even complete beginners who are just starting out! its easy to follow and fun to do!