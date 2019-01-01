Profile

Dr Fritha Langford

    Bio

    Fritha is passionate about promoting animal welfare education. She is the Programme Director of the online MSc International Animal Welfare, Ethics and Law at the University of Edinburgh. At Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), Fritha has mainly been working in the area of Dairy Cow behaviour and welfare. She has worked on studies investigating dairy cow health and welfare including cows in organic farming and those in continuous housing. Fritha also leads the education section of a major European funded project called Animal Welfare Indicators. In this project she takes animal welfare science and creates digital learning tools to disseminate this science to students, the veterinary profession, farmers and the general public for free.

    Courses

    Animal Behaviour and Welfare

