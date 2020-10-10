This course explores animals within the context of the functional relationships that sociologists call “institutions.” We first examine the use of animals in laboratory science. We then examine the controversial transformation of animals into “livestock” and "meat." We also explore the perspectives of people committed to rejecting the construction and use of animals as food. Next, we focus on some of the roles of animals in human entertainment with particular attention to dog fighting and zoos. Finally, we investigate animal health and welfare through the lens of dilemmas in veterinary medicine and decisions in animal shelters.
Describe the status of animals used in research.
Identify the trends that led to modern industrial livestock production in the United States.
Determine the most appropriate roles of zoos in modern societies.
Identify dilemmas faced by veterinarians and animal shelter workers.
University of Colorado Boulder
Science
In this module, you will gain familiarity with the issues that shape the use of animals in scientific research and underlie the controversy surrounding it.
Agriculture
In this module, you will learn about the system through which animals are transformed into “livestock.”
Sport, Entertainment, and Education
In this module, you will investigate how animals are central to how humans spend their leisure time.
Health and Welfare
In this module, you will examine the social worlds of veterinary medicine and animal sheltering.
About the Animals and Society Specialization
Animals matter for human existence in so many ways that it is difficult to imagine the entity we call “society” without them. They figure heavily in our language, food, clothing, family structure, economy, education, entertainment, science, recreation, and other areas of social life. In this specialization, we will investigate a range of topics, many of them controversial. Although this is a sociology course, the field of human-animal studies is interdisciplinary. Many of the suggested readings come from fields outside of sociology, but this specialization emphasizes their sociological relevance throughout each course.
