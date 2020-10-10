About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Animals and Society Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the status of animals used in research.

  • Identify the trends that led to modern industrial livestock production in the United States.

  • Determine the most appropriate roles of zoos in modern societies.

  • Identify dilemmas faced by veterinarians and animal shelter workers.

Skills you will gain

  • Animal welfare
  • Sociological concepts
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Science

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Agriculture

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Sport, Entertainment, and Education

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Health and Welfare

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

