Learner Reviews & Feedback for Animals and Institutions by University of Colorado Boulder

4.9
stars
29 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

This course explores animals within the context of the functional relationships that sociologists call “institutions.” We first examine the use of animals in laboratory science. We then examine the controversial transformation of animals into “livestock” and "meat." We also explore the perspectives of people committed to rejecting the construction and use of animals as food. Next, we focus on some of the roles of animals in human entertainment with particular attention to dog fighting and zoos. Finally, we investigate animal health and welfare through the lens of dilemmas in veterinary medicine and decisions in animal shelters....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Animals and Institutions

By Muazzam R

Nov 10, 2020

I loved this course!!! I learnt a lot about animals and the ways to protect them. Everyone should take this course to know how we actually treat animals and what things we should do to change our habits. Thank you very much for the opportunity.

By Reshob R

Oct 11, 2020

Really enjoyed the course!! Learned about the way we treat animals and perceive their existence.

By Alejandra R

Nov 11, 2020

amazing especialitation! Thank You!

By Winston A W

Sep 27, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Javlon A

Sep 18, 2020

👍👍👍👍👍

By Santiago G N M

Aug 31, 2021

Interesante curso sobre la concepción y uso de los animales como parte de la sociedad, organizaciones e instituciones.

By W O

Feb 3, 2021

it was great and I achieved a lot thanks a big thanks University of Colorado Boulder and

By hamid f

Dec 20, 2021

great course

