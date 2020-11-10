By Muazzam R•
Nov 10, 2020
I loved this course!!! I learnt a lot about animals and the ways to protect them. Everyone should take this course to know how we actually treat animals and what things we should do to change our habits. Thank you very much for the opportunity.
By Reshob R•
Oct 11, 2020
Really enjoyed the course!! Learned about the way we treat animals and perceive their existence.
By Alejandra R•
Nov 11, 2020
amazing especialitation! Thank You!
By Winston A W•
Sep 27, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Javlon A•
Sep 18, 2020
👍👍👍👍👍
By Santiago G N M•
Aug 31, 2021
Interesante curso sobre la concepción y uso de los animales como parte de la sociedad, organizaciones e instituciones.
By W O•
Feb 3, 2021
it was great and I achieved a lot thanks a big thanks University of Colorado Boulder and
By hamid f•
Dec 20, 2021
great course