Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Violence Prevention
  • Background Checks
  • Discourse
  • Licensing
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

What is firearm purchaser licensing?

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

How do firearm purchaser licensing systems work?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

How does firearm purchaser licensing address gaps present in federal law?

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 16 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

How can grassroots efforts advance firearm purchaser licensing?

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings

