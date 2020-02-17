The best available evidence shows that comprehensive background checks by themselves are insufficient at reducing gun violence, but strong bodies of research demonstrate that states with comprehensive background checks coupled with firearm purchaser licensing, or permit-to-purchase laws, have significantly fewer firearm-involved homicides, fatal mass shootings, and suicides. Additionally, public opinion polling research consistently finds that 75% or more of U.S. adults support firearm purchaser licensing laws and 60% or more of gun owners support these policies.
Firearm Purchaser Licensing Teach-Out: The Background Check Policy Not Enough People Are Talking AboutJohns Hopkins University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is firearm purchaser licensing?
How do firearm purchaser licensing systems work?
How does firearm purchaser licensing address gaps present in federal law?
How can grassroots efforts advance firearm purchaser licensing?
