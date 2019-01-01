Dr. Crifasi is an Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Her primary research interests focus broadly on public safety including injury epidemiology and prevention, gun violence prevention and policy, attitudes and behaviors of gun owners, and underground gun markets. Dr. Crifasi teaches courses in research and evaluation methods and serves as Deputy Director of the Johns Hopkins-Baltimore Collaborative for Violence Reduction. She earned her PhD in Health Policy and Management from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2014 and an MPH in Environmental and Occupational Health from the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University in 2010.