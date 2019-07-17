About this Course

17,102 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Gun Violence Epidemiology
  • Community Change
  • Public Health Interventions
  • American Law & Policy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,217 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Guns and Gun Violence in America

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 101 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Legal Issues Relevant to Preventing Gun Violence

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 94 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Evidence-Based Policies to Prevent Gun Violence

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 94 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Guns in Public Places, Schools, and Homes

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 105 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM REDUCING GUN VIOLENCE IN AMERICA: EVIDENCE FOR CHANGE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder