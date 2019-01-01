Dr. McCourt is an Assistant Scientist of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He is affiliated with the Center for Gun Policy and Research and the Center for Law and the Public’s Health. Trained as a public health lawyer, he combines legal research with empirical methods to study instances in which law plays a role in shaping the public’s health. Much of his work has focused on firearm policy and violence, including homicide, suicide, and intimate partner violence. He received his PhD from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and his JD/MPH from the University of Arizona.