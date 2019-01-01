Profile

Daniel W. Webster, ScD, MPH

Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research

Bio

Dr. Webster is a Professor of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. His primary research interests include the prevention of gun violence, gun policy, gun acquisition and carrying by underage youth and other prohibited persons, intimate partner violence, and youth violence prevention. Dr. Webster teaches courses in violence prevention and serves as Director of the Johns Hopkins-Baltimore Collaborative for Violence Reduction. He is also co-lead of the Violence Prevention Workgroup of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative and was recently named the first Bloomberg Professor of American Health, an endowed position supported by the initiative.

Courses

Reducing Gun Violence in America: Evidence for Change

