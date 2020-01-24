Chevron Left
The best available evidence shows that comprehensive background checks by themselves are insufficient at reducing gun violence, but strong bodies of research demonstrate that states with comprehensive background checks coupled with firearm purchaser licensing, or permit-to-purchase laws, have significantly fewer firearm-involved homicides, fatal mass shootings, and suicides. Additionally, public opinion polling research consistently finds that 75% or more of U.S. adults support firearm purchaser licensing laws and 60% or more of gun owners support these policies. This Teach-Out event includes a general overview of firearm licensing policies and evidence of their effectiveness, as well as materials on the social context of licensing, including public opinion polling and differences across geographic areas and groups. Over the next four weeks, you are invited to join us as we explore this topic together through brief lessons, weekly discussions, and call-to-action activities for you to undertake in your own community. We would also like to acknowledge our funders, the Johns Hopkins Center for Teaching and Learning and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. Without their generous contributions, this Teach-Out would not be possible and we are so very grateful for their support....

AM

Aug 6, 2021

The Teach-Out is excellent material , well prepared and contains all the details for the licensing, regulations and law, specifically for every state

JC

Feb 17, 2020

It was an enjoyable and informative class. I learned a lot of information about which I was previously unaware.

By Hank B

Jan 24, 2020

This series of lectures is not an academic course. It is instead nothing more than a very long political commercial spouting Michael Bloomberg's anti-second amendment stance. Nothing in this course is supported even remotely by data or evidence. Don't waste your time. You'll get to see plenty of Bloomberg commercials now that he's spending $millions on his presidential advertising.

I'm especially disappointed in Coursera for even allowing this in their curriculum as a "course of study." Coursera generally has excellent academic courses to offer. This "course" drastically erodes Coursera's credibility and brand image.

By Alex A

Jan 27, 2020

Biased and uninformative

By Steve A

Mar 1, 2020

Propaganda because it contained no opposing views.

By J C

Feb 18, 2020

It was an enjoyable and informative class. I learned a lot of information about which I was previously unaware.

By Esteban A J

Mar 2, 2020

This was a great course and review of updated gun laws nationally, statewide and locally

By Thiago G d S M

Jan 20, 2020

very good

By Joy S

Feb 12, 2020

A lot better than the usual teachout

By Rebecca B

Jan 31, 2021

Thank you for all the information.

By Antoine M

Aug 7, 2021

The Teach-Out is excellent material , well prepared and contains all the details for the licensing, regulations and law, specifically for every state

