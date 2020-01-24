AM
Aug 6, 2021
The Teach-Out is excellent material , well prepared and contains all the details for the licensing, regulations and law, specifically for every state
JC
Feb 17, 2020
It was an enjoyable and informative class. I learned a lot of information about which I was previously unaware.
By Hank B•
Jan 24, 2020
This series of lectures is not an academic course. It is instead nothing more than a very long political commercial spouting Michael Bloomberg's anti-second amendment stance. Nothing in this course is supported even remotely by data or evidence. Don't waste your time. You'll get to see plenty of Bloomberg commercials now that he's spending $millions on his presidential advertising.
I'm especially disappointed in Coursera for even allowing this in their curriculum as a "course of study." Coursera generally has excellent academic courses to offer. This "course" drastically erodes Coursera's credibility and brand image.
By Alex A•
Jan 27, 2020
Biased and uninformative
By Steve A•
Mar 1, 2020
Propaganda because it contained no opposing views.
By J C•
Feb 18, 2020
It was an enjoyable and informative class. I learned a lot of information about which I was previously unaware.
By Esteban A J•
Mar 2, 2020
This was a great course and review of updated gun laws nationally, statewide and locally
By Thiago G d S M•
Jan 20, 2020
very good
By Joy S•
Feb 12, 2020
A lot better than the usual teachout
By Rebecca B•
Jan 31, 2021
Thank you for all the information.
By Antoine M•
Aug 7, 2021
The Teach-Out is excellent material , well prepared and contains all the details for the licensing, regulations and law, specifically for every state