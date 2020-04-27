SS
Jun 1, 2020
Amazing course for statistical thermodynamics. Learned the origins of specific heat for solids and how they are calculated.
KM
Apr 10, 2021
Great course to learn about Dense Gases, Liquids, and Solid. I highly recommend this course.
By Allan J G V•
Apr 27, 2020
I learned something, but most of the time it feels like the quizzes do not match the contents that are taught.
By Surya_Narayan•
Jun 2, 2020
Amazing course for statistical thermodynamics. Learned the origins of specific heat for solids and how they are calculated.
By B S H•
Aug 1, 2020
The course syllabus is awesome, but the content should be more elaborate. Please mention the units of the answer properly. The discussion prompts should be converted to quizzes for more appropriate certificate provision.
By Kasuntha M•
Apr 11, 2021
Great course to learn about Dense Gases, Liquids, and Solid. I highly recommend this course.
By Benjamin C C•
Jul 6, 2020
I loved the course, very practical full of exercises to solve
By Egere W N•
Jul 22, 2020
It was interesting. Thumbs up to the professor.
By Syed M T•
Aug 5, 2020
Very Informative and Professional
By Ahmed I a a a f•
Sep 7, 2020
very good course
By Agbo J O•
Aug 4, 2020
Very exquisite
By Thorpe O B•
Jul 7, 2020
Nice course
By Odedo N B•
Jul 4, 2020
Thank You!
By Richard C U•
Jul 17, 2020
Beautiful
By Sumit M•
Jun 10, 2020
valuable
By Jerwin J E T•
Aug 20, 2020
I like the course, it brought back the memories I had when I was taking statistical thermodynamics in undergrad. However, the problems need to be reviewed carefully. It took me a while to complete the course because as far as units are concerned, the correct answer does not match what is asked in the problem. The typographical errors (units, given values, etc.) were probably overlooked by the subject matter expert.
By Anyiam O O•
Aug 29, 2020
It is a good course. It teaches you patience and equally to work hard