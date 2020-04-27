Chevron Left
Course 4 of Statistical Thermodynamics addresses dense gases, liquids, and solids. As the density of a gas is increased, intermolecular forces begin to affect behavior. For small departures from ideal gas behavior, known as the dense gas limit, one can estimate the change in properties using the concept of a configuration integral, a modification to the partition function. This leads to the development of equations of state that are expansions in density from the ideal gas limit. Inter molecular potential energy functions are introduced and it is explored how they impact P-V-T behavior. As the density is increased, there is a transition to the liquid state. We explore whether this transition is smooth or abrupt by examining the stability of a thermodynamic system to small perturbations. We then present a brief discussion regarding the determination of the thermodynamic properties of liquids using concept of the radial distribution function (RDF), and how the function relates to thermodynamic properties. Finally, we explore two simple models of crystalline solids....

By Allan J G V

Apr 27, 2020

I learned something, but most of the time it feels like the quizzes do not match the contents that are taught.

By Surya_Narayan

Jun 2, 2020

Amazing course for statistical thermodynamics. Learned the origins of specific heat for solids and how they are calculated.

By B S H

Aug 1, 2020

The course syllabus is awesome, but the content should be more elaborate. Please mention the units of the answer properly. The discussion prompts should be converted to quizzes for more appropriate certificate provision.

By Kasuntha M

Apr 11, 2021

Great course to learn about Dense Gases, Liquids, and Solid. I highly recommend this course.

By Benjamin C C

Jul 6, 2020

I loved the course, very practical full of exercises to solve

By Egere W N

Jul 22, 2020

It was interesting. Thumbs up to the professor.

By Syed M T

Aug 5, 2020

Very Informative and Professional

By Ahmed I a a a f

Sep 7, 2020

very good course

By Agbo J O

Aug 4, 2020

Very exquisite

By Thorpe O B

Jul 7, 2020

Nice course

By Odedo N B

Jul 4, 2020

Thank You!

By Richard C U

Jul 17, 2020

Beautiful

By Sumit M

Jun 10, 2020

valuable

By Jerwin J E T

Aug 20, 2020

I like the course, it brought back the memories I had when I was taking statistical thermodynamics in undergrad. However, the problems need to be reviewed carefully. It took me a while to complete the course because as far as units are concerned, the correct answer does not match what is asked in the problem. The typographical errors (units, given values, etc.) were probably overlooked by the subject matter expert.

By Anyiam O O

Aug 29, 2020

It is a good course. It teaches you patience and equally to work hard

