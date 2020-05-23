Course 2 of Statistical Thermodynamics presents an introduction to quantum mechanics at a level appropriate for those with mechanical or aerospace engineering backgrounds. Using a postulatory approach that describes the steps to follow, the Schrodinger wave equation is derived and simple solutions obtained that illustrate atomic and molecular structural behavior. More realistic behavior is also explored along with modern quantum chemistry numerical solution methods for solving the wave equation.
University of Colorado Boulder
Introduction to quantum mechanics
Module 1presents an introduction to quantum mechanics at a level appropriate for those with mechanical or aerospace engineering backgrounds. Using a postulatory approach that describes the steps to follow, the Schrodinger wave equation is derived and it is showen that the time dependence can be separated and a stationary wave equation results.
Simple Solutions of the Wave Equation
In module 2 we solve the stationary wave equation for several simple systems. These include the particle in a box, the rigid rotator, the harmonic oscillator, and the hydrogenic atom. These simple solutions form the basisi for discussing real atomic and molecular behavior in the next module.
Real Atomic and Molecular Behavior
In Module 3 we explore the more realistic behavior of atoms and molecules. We also introduce and discuss numerical methods for solving the wave equation.
It was a Great Learning experience. I certainly learned about a lot many new things related to Quantum Mechanics. Thank you Professor Daily !!
This course is brief and precise. It has allowed me to understand more about Quantum Mechanics in a very short period of time.
The Professor successfully presented the concise introduction to the course theme. Link to useful suggested resources could be helpful for the learners.
This course is very useful to me ,more informations are gathered in my self from this course
This specialization was developed for the mechanical or aerospace engineering advanced undergraduate graduate or graduate student who already has a strong background in undergraduate engineering thermodynamics and is ready to tackle the underlying fundamentals of the subject. It is designed for those entering advanced fields such as combustion, high temperature gas dynamics, environmental sciences, or materials processing, or wishes to build a background for understanding advanced experimental diagnostic techniques in these or similar fields. It covers the relationship between macroscopic and microscopic thermodynamics and derives properties for gases, liquids and solids. It also covers non-equilibrium behavior as found in kinetic theory and chemical kinetics. The main innovation is the use of the postulatory approach to introducing fundamental concepts and the very clear connection between macroscopic and microscopic thermodynamics. By introducing basic ideas using postulates, students are given a very straightforward way to think about important concepts, including entropy and temperature, ensembles and quantum mechanics.
