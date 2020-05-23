About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Statistical Thermodynamics Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Chemistry
  • Quantum Mechanics
Course 2 of 5 in the
Statistical Thermodynamics Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to quantum mechanics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Simple Solutions of the Wave Equation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Real Atomic and Molecular Behavior

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 6 readings

About the Statistical Thermodynamics Specialization

Statistical Thermodynamics

