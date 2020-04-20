SB
Jul 28, 2020
Amazing tutorial and presentations. Got a lot of information and enriched my knowledge in quantum mechanics.\n\nMy sincere gratitude to Mr. John W. Daily for guiding me through this course.
DS
May 24, 2020
This Course on Quantum Mechanics is well organized and easy to understand. Course has been excellently delivered by Instructor. I recommend this course to physicist.
By Allan J G V•
Apr 19, 2020
There's only one assignment needed to get certified... What you learn on the course never gets actually evaluated at all. It's all watching videos.
By Marko S•
May 24, 2021
Nothing is explained in detail as it should be, if you want to learn or let's say understand quantum mechanics this is not the course for that. This is just information and equations in your face for the sake of specialization that it is part of. There is no explanations for an underlying theme and a thorough explanation of equations just info in your face with pure slideshows.
By Abhishek M•
Mar 28, 2020
I'm so great-full to attend your lecture, thank you for arranging such a course.
As a BSc freshmen from Kerala,i was so curious to learn Quantum mechanics.And this course could tech my quarantine leave due to COVID 19.
Thank you sir
Thank you Colorado university
By Štěpán S•
Sep 18, 2020
There is basically no evaluation mechanism. Some things are wrong (e.g. formulas for particle in a box).
By Dr J R•
Apr 28, 2020
Respected sir
Coursera online classes very useful in our life like videos, materials and practice quiz so that we have utilized the time in the period covid-19 for the lock down
Thank professors of Colorado Boulder University
By Dr. P K S•
May 25, 2020
This Course on Quantum Mechanics is well organized and easy to understand. Course has been excellently delivered by Instructor. I recommend this course to physicist.
By Kasuntha M•
Jan 31, 2021
Great course to learn about Coursera Quantum Mechanics. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.
By Shubham M A•
May 6, 2020
The teachers were good, and it was a very interesting course
By Shashi K R R•
May 10, 2020
I understand the importance of quantum mechanics. Thanks.
By Rupa b•
May 3, 2020
Very Useful and Good Lecture by Prof. John W. Daily
By DR. R P•
May 5, 2020
Very good explanation given by course coordinator
By Bilal K•
May 11, 2020
A well-organized course on quantum mechanics.
By RAMESH B G•
May 7, 2020
VERY USE FUL COURSE THANK YOU VERY MUCH SIR
By POLAGANI S K•
May 6, 2020
Good concept .but not that much interesting
By PARSHWA V•
Apr 7, 2020
teaching material was very helpfull
By Pallab K G•
Apr 30, 2020
Short precise and quick to grasp.
By V•
May 9, 2020
GOOD VERY USEFUL FOR ME
By mahendranath t•
May 1, 2020
Nice course
By Peddhoju v•
May 8, 2020
Good
By Sonalisankar•
May 7, 2020
Good
By Daniel A S M•
Nov 25, 2020
I think the course is Ok, but I did not like how it was shown. All the course the professor uses slides, and I think it goes too fast. I guess the course was not prepared adequately. It would be better if the professor uses a pointer to show some relevant aspects in the slides.
By Luis A N V•
Jul 5, 2020
The course presents valuable information, but I think it would be better if it had more tests and ways to practice, so students can understand better the topics presented.
By Razeen S•
Jun 10, 2020
Not a competitive course. Doesn't justify an "advanced" tag.
By Louisa•
Jul 24, 2020
Coursea: Why do you HAVE to make all your courses like you're talking to primary school students rather than making them the actual standard and difficulty of a university course. Every course is always set like you're condescending the people listening. people come to these courses to be challenged so why don't you actually challenge them? There are better courses on youtube than this. Why would anyone want to pay for this kind of "education". I'd better spend my time reading the back of a cornflakes packet.
By Tejaswini D•
Dec 30, 2020
Serious lack of explanation- spent a lot of time doing research on my own and googling concepts that were poorly described by the professor and his powerpoints.