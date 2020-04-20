Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Quantum Mechanics by University of Colorado Boulder

4.5
stars
644 ratings
126 reviews

About the Course

Course 2 of Statistical Thermodynamics presents an introduction to quantum mechanics at a level appropriate for those with mechanical or aerospace engineering backgrounds. Using a postulatory approach that describes the steps to follow, the Schrodinger wave equation is derived and simple solutions obtained that illustrate atomic and molecular structural behavior. More realistic behavior is also explored along with modern quantum chemistry numerical solution methods for solving the wave equation....

Top reviews

SB

Jul 28, 2020

Amazing tutorial and presentations. Got a lot of information and enriched my knowledge in quantum mechanics.\n\nMy sincere gratitude to Mr. John W. Daily for guiding me through this course.

DS

May 24, 2020

This Course on Quantum Mechanics is well organized and easy to understand. Course has been excellently delivered by Instructor. I recommend this course to physicist.

By Allan J G V

Apr 19, 2020

There's only one assignment needed to get certified... What you learn on the course never gets actually evaluated at all. It's all watching videos.

By Marko S

May 24, 2021

Nothing is explained in detail as it should be, if you want to learn or let's say understand quantum mechanics this is not the course for that. This is just information and equations in your face for the sake of specialization that it is part of. There is no explanations for an underlying theme and a thorough explanation of equations just info in your face with pure slideshows.

By Abhishek M

Mar 28, 2020

I'm so great-full to attend your lecture, thank you for arranging such a course.

As a BSc freshmen from Kerala,i was so curious to learn Quantum mechanics.And this course could tech my quarantine leave due to COVID 19.

Thank you sir

Thank you Colorado university

By Štěpán S

Sep 18, 2020

There is basically no evaluation mechanism. Some things are wrong (e.g. formulas for particle in a box).

By Dr J R

Apr 28, 2020

Respected sir

Coursera online classes very useful in our life like videos, materials and practice quiz so that we have utilized the time in the period covid-19 for the lock down

Thank professors of Colorado Boulder University

By Dr. P K S

May 25, 2020

This Course on Quantum Mechanics is well organized and easy to understand. Course has been excellently delivered by Instructor. I recommend this course to physicist.

By Kasuntha M

Jan 31, 2021

Great course to learn about Coursera Quantum Mechanics. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.

By Shubham M A

May 6, 2020

The teachers were good, and it was a very interesting course

By Shashi K R R

May 10, 2020

I understand the importance of quantum mechanics. Thanks.

By Rupa b

May 3, 2020

Very Useful and Good Lecture by Prof. John W. Daily

By DR. R P

May 5, 2020

Very good explanation given by course coordinator

By Bilal K

May 11, 2020

A well-organized course on quantum mechanics.

By RAMESH B G

May 7, 2020

VERY USE FUL COURSE THANK YOU VERY MUCH SIR

By POLAGANI S K

May 6, 2020

Good concept .but not that much interesting

By PARSHWA V

Apr 7, 2020

teaching material was very helpfull

By Pallab K G

Apr 30, 2020

Short precise and quick to grasp.

By V

May 9, 2020

GOOD VERY USEFUL FOR ME

By mahendranath t

May 1, 2020

Nice course

By Peddhoju v

May 8, 2020

Good

By Sonalisankar

May 7, 2020

Good

By Daniel A S M

Nov 25, 2020

I think the course is Ok, but I did not like how it was shown. All the course the professor uses slides, and I think it goes too fast. I guess the course was not prepared adequately. It would be better if the professor uses a pointer to show some relevant aspects in the slides.

By Luis A N V

Jul 5, 2020

The course presents valuable information, but I think it would be better if it had more tests and ways to practice, so students can understand better the topics presented.

By Razeen S

Jun 10, 2020

Not a competitive course. Doesn't justify an "advanced" tag.

By Louisa

Jul 24, 2020

Coursea: Why do you HAVE to make all your courses like you're talking to primary school students rather than making them the actual standard and difficulty of a university course. Every course is always set like you're condescending the people listening. people come to these courses to be challenged so why don't you actually challenge them? There are better courses on youtube than this. Why would anyone want to pay for this kind of "education". I'd better spend my time reading the back of a cornflakes packet.

By Tejaswini D

Dec 30, 2020

Serious lack of explanation- spent a lot of time doing research on my own and googling concepts that were poorly described by the professor and his powerpoints.

