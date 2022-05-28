About this Course

Beginner Level

Calculus and general physics (especial Newtonian mechanics) are needed.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Introduction to quantum mechanics, atomic physics and quantum information

Beginner Level

Calculus and general physics (especial Newtonian mechanics) are needed.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Quantum Mechanics: Waves, Particles and Measurements

Week 2

Quantum Mechanics: Schrodinger Equation

Week 3

Atoms

Week 4

Quantum Information

