10,730 recent views
Calculus and general physics (especial Newtonian mechanics) are needed.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Introduction to special relativity, general relativity and cosmology.

Calculus and general physics (especial Newtonian mechanics) are needed.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Special Relativity: Relativity of Space and Time

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 104 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Special Relativity: Length, Simultaneity and Lorentz Transformation

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 120 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Special Relativity: Geometry, Energy and Momentum

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 110 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

General Relativity

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 100 min)

