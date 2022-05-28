The 20th century was known as the century of physics. In the past 120 years, concepts such as space, time, energy, entropy and particles were understood to much deeper levels. New paradigms of thinking such as relativity and quantum mechanics emerged.
Understanding Modern Physics III: Simplicity and ComplexityThe Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Calculus and general physics, "Understanding Modern Physics" I and II, and optionally a programming language for the complexity part
Introduction to action principle, fundamental particle physics, entropy & information and complexity
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Action Principle
Particles and Strings
Entropy and Information
Complexity
