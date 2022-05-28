About this Course

Beginner Level

Calculus and general physics, "Understanding Modern Physics" I and II, and optionally a programming language for the complexity part

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Introduction to action principle, fundamental particle physics, entropy & information and complexity

Beginner Level

Calculus and general physics, "Understanding Modern Physics" I and II, and optionally a programming language for the complexity part

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Action Principle

Week 2

Particles and Strings

Week 3

Entropy and Information

Week 4

Complexity

