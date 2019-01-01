Profile

Yi Wang

Associate Professor

    Yi is an Associate Professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). He is a theoretical physicist working on the physics of the early universe, dark energy and black holes. He has over 90 publications in top physics journals, including Physics Reports and Physical Review Letters. Yi is a recipient of the Early Career Award by the Research Grant Council of Hong Kong SAR, and Excellent Young Scientist Scheme support from the National Natural Science Foundation of China. Due to his excellence in teaching, he was selected “the teacher I like” by HKUST students, and was awarded the Teaching Award by the School of Science of HKUST. He has also participated in the Physics Olympiad training for Hong Kong students, and led the Hong Kong team to participate in the International Physics Olympiad Competitions.

    Understanding Modern Physics I: Relativity and Cosmology

    Understanding Modern Physics III: Simplicity and Complexity

    Understanding Modern Physics II: Quantum Mechanics and Atoms

