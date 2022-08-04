This course explores the concept of reality and the physics of the sky. You will travel through the philosophies and worldviews of early civilizations to the time of early scientists such as Plato, Aristotle, and Copernicus.
Question Reality: CosmosDartmouth College
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Module 1: Cosmos: Part 1
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 43 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Module 2: Cosmos: Part 2
4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete
Module 3: Cosmos Part 3
6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 124 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
