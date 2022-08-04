Marcelo Gleiser

Professor of Physics and Astronomy

Marcelo Gleiser is a theoretical physicist specialized in cosmology and high energy physics, complexity theory, and astrobiology. He has been at Dartmouth College since 1991. His undergraduate degree was from the Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (1981), followed by a Masters from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (1982), and a Ph.D. from King's College London (1986). He was a postdoctoral fellow at Fermilab (1986-1988) and at the Institute for Theoretical Physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara (1988-1991). He is a Fellow and past General Councilor of the American Physical Society and a recipient of the Presidential Faculty Fellows Award from the White House and NSF.

Question Reality: Cosmos

