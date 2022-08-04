In this course, you will walk through a timeline of “the atom” from the Greeks through discoveries in the 1900s and learn how our understanding of matter and the atom affected our views on reality.
Offered By
Question Reality: MatterDartmouth College
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Module 1: Matter Part I
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Module 2: Matter Part II
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Module 3: Matter Part II
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.