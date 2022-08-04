Learner Reviews & Feedback for Question Reality: Matter by Dartmouth College
About the Course
In this course, you will walk through a timeline of “the atom” from the Greeks through discoveries in the 1900s and learn how our understanding of matter and the atom affected our views on reality.
You will be introduced to some of the current understandings of matter and subatomic particles and also take a trip to the Large Hadron Collider at CERN! Finally, you will explore quantum mechanics' interpretation of reality and compare quantum versus classical boundaries.
This course also addresses questions such as: Where do you draw the line between the quantum and the classical worlds? What do we mean by “knowable” and “unknowable”?...