Jan 13, 2022
Apr 16, 2022
By Stephen S H•
Jan 14, 2022
Yi Wang does an excellent job of capturing the most important elements of the subject and demonstrating how they can be best understood. Well done!
By Dikshant P•
Apr 17, 2022
It was a great experience,it was my first online course its help me in understandin physics principle in more details and help in my degree course
By John V W•
May 20, 2022
Instructor did an excellent job of introducing new topics by asking rhetorical questions that highlight what is to be covered next.
By Yury V•
Feb 18, 2022
Very interesting and helpful to understand top of the physics!
By Yue H L•
Sep 24, 2021
A very interesting course.
By Bhaktaraj T•
Jan 16, 2022
excellent
By Ka L N•
Oct 19, 2021
Intriguing
By Brian M•
Feb 3, 2022
I find this course to be very confusing. It is too rushed and confusing. I've already completed similar course with Stanford University and intended to use this to consolidate my learning. Sadly, however, it has produced the opposite effect and I am now confused, where before I was clear. I'm thinking of unsubscribing.