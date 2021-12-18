Chevron Left
Back to Understanding Modern Physics I: Relativity and Cosmology

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Understanding Modern Physics I: Relativity and Cosmology by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

4.7
stars
41 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

Course Overview: https://youtu.be/xyF-MmGNxd0 The 20th century was known as the century of physics. In the past 120 years, concepts such as space, time, energy, entropy and particles were understood to much deeper levels. New paradigms of thinking such as relativity and quantum mechanics emerged. This course is the first course in the Understanding Modern Physics series, which covers an introduction to special relativity, general relativity and cosmology. We will find: (i) How space and time are relative to observers, and unified into a more fundamental construction of spacetime; (ii) Why the spacetime is not absolute, but rather curves in response to matter, and how gravity emerge as a result of such spacetime curvature; and (iii) What is the framework to understand the evolution of the whole universe, and how that is related to problems such as the origin of space and matter, and the fate of our universe. Note: the videos with a (*) are optional. They provide complementary information but not in the learning objective or assignment questions. Feel free to choose to watch them or not....

Top reviews

SH

Jan 13, 2022

Yi Wang does an excellent job of capturing the most important elements of the subject and demonstrating how they can be best understood. Well done!

DP

Apr 16, 2022

It was a great experience,it was my first online course its help me in understandin physics principle in more details and help in my degree course

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Understanding Modern Physics I: Relativity and Cosmology

By Nguyen D L

Dec 18, 2021

I learned a lot from this basic introduction to Relativity and Cosmology. Prof. Wang gives very inspiring lectures with the right emphasis on key principles that help explain many non-intuitive aspects of these to concepts in modern physics. I am so inspired to continue with Prof. Wang's other courses on Coursera.

Thanks

Nguyen Le

By Stephen S H

Jan 14, 2022

Y​i Wang does an excellent job of capturing the most important elements of the subject and demonstrating how they can be best understood. Well done!

By Dikshant P

Apr 17, 2022

It was a great experience,it was my first online course its help me in understandin physics principle in more details and help in my degree course

By John V W

May 20, 2022

Instructor did an excellent job of introducing new topics by asking rhetorical questions that highlight what is to be covered next.

By Yury V

Feb 18, 2022

Very interesting and helpful to understand top of the physics!

By Yue H L

Sep 24, 2021

A very interesting course.

By Bhaktaraj T

Jan 16, 2022

e​xcellent

By Ka L N

Oct 19, 2021

Intriguing

By Brian M

Feb 3, 2022

I find this course to be very confusing. It is too rushed and confusing. I've already completed similar course with Stanford University and intended to use this to consolidate my learning. Sadly, however, it has produced the opposite effect and I am now confused, where before I was clear. I'm thinking of unsubscribing.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder