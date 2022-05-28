About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Quantum Mechanics for Engineers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Undergraduate-level calculus, differential equations and linear algebra

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the quantum mechanical meaning of wave-particle duality

  • Calculate probabilities and expectation values for physical observables

  • Use both Schrödinger and Heisenberg picture to solve for time evolution of quantum states

  • Describe fermions and bosons using multiparticle basis functions.

Skills you will gain

  • Differential Equations
  • Quantum Measurement
  • Linear Algebra
Course 1 of 3 in the
Quantum Mechanics for Engineers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Undergraduate-level calculus, differential equations and linear algebra

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Wave-particle Duality and Schrödinger Equation

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

One-dimensional Potential Problems

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Operators and Measurements 1

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 70 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Operators and Measurements 2

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 50 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Quantum Mechanics for Engineers Specialization

Quantum Mechanics for Engineers

