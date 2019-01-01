Learner Reviews & Feedback for Foundations of Quantum Mechanics by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5610, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This course covers the fundamental concepts and topics of quantum mechanics which include basic concepts, 1D potential problems, time evolution of quantum states, and essential linear algebra. It provides undergraduate level foundational knowledge and build on them more advanced topics.
At the end of this course learners will be able to:
1. demonstrate full grasp of basic concepts in quantum mechanics including wave-particle duality, operators and wavefunctions, and evolution of quantum states,
2. achieve mastery of the mathematical apparatus needed for quantum mechanics and
3. attain foundational knowledge required to learn more advanced quantum mechanics and applications....