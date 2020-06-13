Chevron Left
Course 1 first explores the basics of both macroscopic and microscopic thermodynamics from a postulatory point of view. In this view, the meaning of temperature, thermodynamic pressure and chemical potential are especially clear and easy to understand. In addition , the development of the Fundamental Relation and its various transformations leads to a clear path to property relations and to the concept of ensembles needed to understand the relationship between atomic and molecular structural properties and macroscopic properties. We then explore the relationship between atomic and molecular structure and macroscopic properties by taking a statistical point of view. Using a postulatory approach, the method for doing this is made clear. This leads to the development of the partition function which describes the distribution of molecular quantum states as a function of the independent, macroscopic thermodynamic properties....

DB

Apr 23, 2020

Very Much interesting and Problem solving is the challenging. Need some more references in solving Problems. Which will help the learners concentrate more.

SS

May 17, 2020

Just to the point. Cut down on the frills. Love it. Little errors in the videos and ordering. nonetheless, excellent content

By prasad s

Jun 13, 2020

The lectures are insufficient. You need to self study a lot. Even though quizzes are not tough and you will gain the certificate fairly easily, at the end of the course, you don't feel any intellectual satisfaction. The lectures need to be improved a lot. They need to be made more descriptive and not just a reading of slides.

By SWAGATA S

May 31, 2020

tough course. video is not sufficent for doing assignments.

By Prathibha V

Apr 24, 2020

By Ali S

Jul 21, 2020

Excellent Course! However it would be much nicer to have more practical examples, questions and even Projects

By Robert B

Aug 6, 2020

I liked the course a lot but truly recommend to study in parallel with a good book on the subject.

By Siddharth G

Jul 11, 2021

Not the best course, not the best teaching method. The lectures are just slide shows with the intructor going over the material on the slides.

By Alok T

Aug 15, 2020

The instructor is just reading the slides, nothing else. It would be better if you find some other relevant courses.

By Daniel A S M

Nov 25, 2020

I did not like the course. All the course is presented by slides. The organization of the course is strange. At the beginning it goes slow, but the third week it has a lot of topics, and these were presented fast and unclear. I think this course could be better if it is more interactive, maybe showing simulations or videos for a better understanding.

By Camila A

Sep 25, 2020

Quizes are very hard

By Harish K K S

Aug 21, 2020

Great Introduction to the statistical Thermodynamics. The property relations derived from entropy made it easier to understand the behavior in microscopic level. The statistics part was bit overwhelming but the instructor did a great job.

By Surya_Narayan

May 18, 2020

By Kasuntha M

Apr 14, 2021

Great course to learn about Fundamentals of Macroscopic and Microscopic Thermodynamic. I highly recommend this course.

By Alejandro V

Dec 8, 2020

Great introduction to "axiomatic" thermodynamics. This course change your way of thinking classic thermodynamics

By SHREYA M

Sep 25, 2020

Very helpful course. Problems really help to understand the concepts. Thanks a lot to Professor Daily.

By Shubham B

Sep 2, 2020

Precise and informative, exactly what I need for my research on the animate and the inanimate.

By Abdel M A H D

May 31, 2020

Very good course for learning the basic principles of the statistical thermodynamics

By Odedo N B

Jun 25, 2020

The fundamentals of the micro and macro thermodynamics world is now known by me.

By Juan S J B

Nov 2, 2021

Very complete introductory course to a statistical thermodynamics

By Benjamin C C

Jun 25, 2020

I loved the course, practical and too good the course!!

By Sreejit D

Aug 20, 2020

I am really satisfied by doing this online course,

By Jagat J

Jul 18, 2020

Really fun and challenging. Good teaching methods.

By Obishai P E

Jul 16, 2020

really taught me a lot about thermodynamics

By Patrick O

Jun 18, 2020

One of the best courses I have donw!

By Mrs. S Y

May 10, 2020

Had good practice in problem solving

By Jeisson J V V

Jul 19, 2020

Excelente curso muy recomendado

