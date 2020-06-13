DB
Apr 23, 2020
Very Much interesting and Problem solving is the challenging. Need some more references in solving Problems. Which will help the learners concentrate more.
SS
May 17, 2020
Just to the point. Cut down on the frills. Love it. Little errors in the videos and ordering. nonetheless, excellent content
By prasad s•
Jun 13, 2020
The lectures are insufficient. You need to self study a lot. Even though quizzes are not tough and you will gain the certificate fairly easily, at the end of the course, you don't feel any intellectual satisfaction. The lectures need to be improved a lot. They need to be made more descriptive and not just a reading of slides.
By SWAGATA S•
May 31, 2020
tough course. video is not sufficent for doing assignments.
By Prathibha V•
Apr 24, 2020
By Ali S•
Jul 21, 2020
Excellent Course! However it would be much nicer to have more practical examples, questions and even Projects
By Robert B•
Aug 6, 2020
I liked the course a lot but truly recommend to study in parallel with a good book on the subject.
By Siddharth G•
Jul 11, 2021
Not the best course, not the best teaching method. The lectures are just slide shows with the intructor going over the material on the slides.
By Alok T•
Aug 15, 2020
The instructor is just reading the slides, nothing else. It would be better if you find some other relevant courses.
By Daniel A S M•
Nov 25, 2020
I did not like the course. All the course is presented by slides. The organization of the course is strange. At the beginning it goes slow, but the third week it has a lot of topics, and these were presented fast and unclear. I think this course could be better if it is more interactive, maybe showing simulations or videos for a better understanding.
By Camila A•
Sep 25, 2020
Quizes are very hard
By Harish K K S•
Aug 21, 2020
Great Introduction to the statistical Thermodynamics. The property relations derived from entropy made it easier to understand the behavior in microscopic level. The statistics part was bit overwhelming but the instructor did a great job.
By Surya_Narayan•
May 18, 2020
By Kasuntha M•
Apr 14, 2021
Great course to learn about Fundamentals of Macroscopic and Microscopic Thermodynamic. I highly recommend this course.
By Alejandro V•
Dec 8, 2020
Great introduction to "axiomatic" thermodynamics. This course change your way of thinking classic thermodynamics
By SHREYA M•
Sep 25, 2020
Very helpful course. Problems really help to understand the concepts. Thanks a lot to Professor Daily.
By Shubham B•
Sep 2, 2020
Precise and informative, exactly what I need for my research on the animate and the inanimate.
By Abdel M A H D•
May 31, 2020
Very good course for learning the basic principles of the statistical thermodynamics
By Odedo N B•
Jun 25, 2020
The fundamentals of the micro and macro thermodynamics world is now known by me.
By Juan S J B•
Nov 2, 2021
Very complete introductory course to a statistical thermodynamics
By Benjamin C C•
Jun 25, 2020
I loved the course, practical and too good the course!!
By Sreejit D•
Aug 20, 2020
I am really satisfied by doing this online course,
By Jagat J•
Jul 18, 2020
Really fun and challenging. Good teaching methods.
By Obishai P E•
Jul 16, 2020
really taught me a lot about thermodynamics
By Patrick O•
Jun 18, 2020
One of the best courses I have donw!
By Mrs. S Y•
May 10, 2020
Had good practice in problem solving
By Jeisson J V V•
Jul 19, 2020
Excelente curso muy recomendado