About this Course

9,886 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,669 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Phase Diagrams and Phase Equilibria

6 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 180 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Kinetics of Structural Transformations

6 hours to complete
33 videos (Total 226 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MATERIAL PROCESSING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder