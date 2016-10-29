Have you ever wondered why ceramics are hard and brittle while metals tend to be ductile? Why some materials conduct heat or electricity while others are insulators? Why adding just a small amount of carbon to iron results in an alloy that is so much stronger than the base metal? In this course, you will learn how a material’s properties are determined by the microstructure of the material, which is in turn determined by composition and the processing that the material has undergone.
Material ProcessingGeorgia Institute of Technology
About this Course
Offered by
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Phase Diagrams and Phase Equilibria
This course picks up with an overview of basic thermodynamics and kinetics as they pertain to the processing of crystalline materials. The first module deals with phase diagrams - charts that tell us how a material will behave given a certain set of variables such as temperature, pressure, and composition. You will learn how to interpret common and complex phase diagrams and how to extract useful information from them.
Kinetics of Structural Transformations
If thermodynamics, which we covered in the previous module, tells us how a material wants to change, then kinetics tells us how and how quickly that transformation occurs. This module starts by explaining the driving force for phase transformations. We will cover the nucleation and growth of precipitates, solidification, and sintering. Finally, there are a number of lessons which apply all that has been covered in the course to understanding carbon steels.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.10%
- 4 stars16.82%
- 3 stars2.22%
- 2 stars0.63%
- 1 star0.21%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MATERIAL PROCESSING
I enjoyed this courese. It is going to be very usefull for me to carryon my research work. Thanku Coursera and JTU
I Great thank to Professor Thomas H. Sanders, Jr. for providing valuable information . I joyed a lot on Material Processing course and i learnt new information.
Very informative and descriptive course. It encourages a person to do self calculations. Lecture and the material available are all very well explained. Would love to take similar courses.
Very informative and descriptive course. It encourages a person to do self calculations. Lecture and the material available are all very well explained. Would love to take similar courses.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.