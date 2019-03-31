About this Course

Approx. 25 hours to complete
Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction [Difficulty: Easy || Student Effort: 1hr 30mins]

Week 2

Atomic Structure and Bonding [Difficulty: Easy || Student Effort: 2hrs]

Week 3

Crystalline Structure [Level of Difficulty: Medium || Student Effort: 2hrs 30mins]

Week 4

Point Defects and Diffusion [Level of Difficulty: Medium || Student Effort: 2hrs 30mins]

