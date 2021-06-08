Materials are the physical foundations for the development of science and technology. The human civilizations are historically designated by the evolution of materials, such as the Stone Age, the Bronze Age and the Iron Age. Nowadays, materials science and technology support most of the industrial sectors, including aerospace, telecommunications, transportation, architecture, infrastructure and so on. Fundamentals of Materials Science is a core module for undergraduates majored in materials science and engineering. This English course will be taught by Prof. Guo Qiang, Prof. Reddy and Prof. Liu Jing from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. An integrated approach of combining metallic, ceramic and polymeric materials will be adopted in this course, for the attendants to attain a deep understanding on the correlation of composition, microstructure, processing and properties in materials science. Let’s gather in this course and explore the wonderland of materials together.
Undergraduate/graduate students, with knowledge in calculus and college physics (mechanics and thermodynamics)
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
In week 1, you will get a brief introduction to materials science, as well as part 1 of module 1 including atomic bonding in solids, crystal lattices, and crystal structures of metals.
Week 2
In week 2, we will continue with part 2 of module 1 including crystallographic points, directions & planes, the crystal structure of ceramics, polymorphism & allotropy, the structure of polymers, and round up with the characterization of crystal structures.
Week 3
In week 3, we will start with part 1 of module 2 including the equilibrium concentration of point defects, point defects in ionic solids, the concept of dislocations, and their geometry.
Week 4
In week 4, we will finish module 2 including dislocations in real crystals, their motion, elastic properties, forces, and finally surfaces & interfaces.
Reviews
I am very grateful to learn by international great teachers, Everything goes smoothly . Great course with basic to advance and clear all doubt. Thanks
Deep knowledge regarding topic and explanation with detailedd diagram
Course content is very crisp and easy to understand.
