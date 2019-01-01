Profile

Kolan M. Reddy

    Bio

    Dr. Kolan Madhav Reddy is currently an Associate Professor in School of Materials Science and Engineering at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU). He received his PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from Tohoku University, Japan in 2013. He obtained his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, both in Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT), India in 2007 and 2010. He did his postdoctoral research from Johns Hopkins University, USA. He joined as a full time faculty at SJTU on July 1, 2017. His broad areas of research interests include advanced ceramics, multi-component alloys, catalytic materials and lightweight 2D materials.

    Courses

    Fundamentals of Materials Science

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder