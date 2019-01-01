Dr. Kolan Madhav Reddy is currently an Associate Professor in School of Materials Science and Engineering at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU). He received his PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from Tohoku University, Japan in 2013. He obtained his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, both in Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT), India in 2007 and 2010. He did his postdoctoral research from Johns Hopkins University, USA. He joined as a full time faculty at SJTU on July 1, 2017. His broad areas of research interests include advanced ceramics, multi-component alloys, catalytic materials and lightweight 2D materials.