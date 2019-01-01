Jing Liu is an assistant professor of materials science and engineering, Shanghai Jiao Tong University since 2014. She received her B.S. (materials science and engineering) from Tongji University and her M.Sc. degree (materials science) from Loughborough University, UK. In 2012, she obtained her Ph.D. degree followed by a postdoctoral position at Loughborough University. Her research had been on nano ceramics and metal–ceramic composites. Her current research interests focus on heterogeneous catalysis and electrocatalysis.